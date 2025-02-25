25 Febbraio 2025

YICHANG, China, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Against a backdrop of geopolitical tensions and technological advancements reshaping the world, the 2025 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting gathered nearly 3,000 leaders from diverse industries for discussions on collaboration in the era of intelligence to tackle global challenges. As an advocate for innovative yeast, Angel Yeast (SH600298) is actively responding to the call, promoting technological innovation and leading the way into the era of intelligent factories.

Full-Chain Intelligence: Data-Driven Efficiency Revolution

Within the fully automated production workshop at Angel Group’s Hubei Synthetic Biology Industrial Park in Xiaoting District, robotic arms precision-grab and intelligent robots seamlessly transport, enabling the efficient output of 2,000 tons of yeast products monthly. With an investment of 4 billion yuan, the convergence of intelligent manufacturing and the transformation of industrial workers are bringing about a new era of technology.

As the group’s inaugural digital intelligent factory, the Yichang base has established a comprehensive intelligent system spanning research and development to production. With over 2,000 sets of intelligent equipment seamlessly integrated with systems including WMS, WCS, PCS7, material flow automation systems, and smart park systems, it stands as a highly automated, digitized, and flexible full-process intelligent manufacturing facility with data collection and traceable information.

Angel’s smart factory goes further, integrating fermentation data from 11 global production bases via a big industrial data platform to enhance group-wide efficiency. Additionally, the intelligent transformation of key processes and MES system implementation in the food raw materials and nutrition & health sectors have digitized production lines.

Eco-Collaboration: “Circular Economy” in the Industrial Park

Within the Xiaoting Synthetic Biology Industrial Park, a synthetic biology industrial chain extending from fermentation raw materials to biomanufacturing and product applications tightly integrates four enterprises through shared production cycles. Angel Yeast Yichang Company specializes in yeast and yeast extract production, while the Angel Enzyme Preparations Project focuses on enzyme preparations and bio-products. Hubei Maiggic Technology positions itself in nutraceutical ingredients and personal care functional materials, with Hubei PHAngel Biotechnology dedicated to PHA bio-based biodegradable materials development.

The symbiotic effect of the industrial chain is particularly pronounced. Angel’s enzyme preparation company dispatches 600 tons of fermentation intermediates monthly to MaiggicTechnology for vitamin K2 production, with Maiggic’s bacterial residue return serving as raw material for enzyme preparation. Three aerial pipelines interconnect the “industrial metabolism” between enterprises, while shared water, electricity, and gas facilities reduce environmental protection costs by 30%.

“Piping directly transports raw materials, saving 30% in logistics costs. The park is our super supply chain,” remarked Maiggic Technology technician Liu Wei. With the impending trial production of the PHAngel Biotechnology’s 30,000-ton PHA project, the synthetic biology industry cluster is beginning to take shape.

Machine Coexistence: Line Upgrades Usher in the Era of “Golden Collar” Workers

In response to the wave of intelligence, Angel has laid out a transformation plan of “zero layoffs + skill upgrades.” Packaging workshop worker Mou Cui’s experience exemplifies this transformation—following the implementation of intelligent systems, the production lines under her supervision expanded from one to three, resulting in a 20% increase in her income. “Now, I must comprehend equipment operation and data analysis. Company training has molded me into a ‘jack-of-all-trades’,” she expressed. The factory’s general manager, Chen Yongqiang, affirmed, “We will not proactively lay off any employees,” ensuring job security for the staff. Through diverse training programs, over 10 employees have transitioned into core operators on the new production lines and even ascended to managerial roles. The shift to intelligent production lines has significantly heightened efficiency, with per capita output escalating by 11% and overall labor productivity surging by 8% in 2024.

From traditional fermentation to synthetic biology, from manual operation to digital twinning, Angel Group is reshaping the industry ecology with “intelligent manufacturing.” As the park strides forward, this dual transformation of intelligent manufacturing and human capital provides momentum for the transformation and upgrade of the manufacturing industry.

