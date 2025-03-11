Shanghai Electric Supports the Launch of China’s First Heterogeneous Humanoid Robot Training Facility

11 Marzo 2025

The groundbreaking facility aims to train up to 1,000 humanoid robots by 2027, enhancing industrial applications.

SHANGHAI, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Shanghai Electric (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727), alongside nine other leading research enterprises, has officially signed an operational cooperation agreement with Shanghai-based National and Local Co-Built Humanoid Robotics Innovation Center (“National-Local Center”) to establish China’s first heterogeneous humanoid robot training ground, the Humanoid Robot Kylin Training Ground. The launch of this groundbreaking facility marks a new chapter in the evolution of the humanoid robotics industry in China.

The training ground is presently capable of housing over 100 humanoid robots, positioning it as the largest of its kind nationwide. The company aims to expand this capacity significantly, targeting the concurrent training of 1,000 general-purpose robots by 2027.

At the launching event, Shanghai Electric Nuclear Power Group, in collaboration with the National-Local Center and ten other research institutions and enterprises, has entered into a joint agreement to accelerate the industrial application and research of humanoid robots.

This initiative will encompass training programs across more than ten industries, including equipment manufacturing, automotive production, and home appliances. Through continuous training, humanoid robots will accumulate extensive industrial scenario data, laying a solid foundation for the development of more precise large-scale robot models and driving their widespread adoption and further advancement across multiple sectors.

Since March 2024, Shanghai Electric’s Central Research Institute has been working closely with the National-Local Center to explore real-world applications of humanoid robots, focusing on extreme and high-risk operational environments in the nuclear power industry. The initiative aims to gradually replace traditional high-intensity, high-risk, and repetitive tasks, enhancing both efficiency and safety in nuclear power manufacturing and injecting fresh momentum into the industry’s intelligent transformation.

After extensive research and joint experimentation, Shanghai Electric and the National-Local Center successfully deployed the first humanoid robot for routine nuclear industry operations on December 1, 2024. This robot boasts unique highlights that truly set it apart.

With the successful deployment of this humanoid robot at the training ground’s nuclear power application zone, Shanghai Electric’s technical team will continue to collaborate closely with the National-Local Center. By leveraging Shanghai Electric’s expertise in nuclear power production and technology, both parties will work to further integrate humanoid robots into nuclear industrial applications, ultimately driving the sector toward higher efficiency, safety, and technological excellence.

Shanghai Electric remains committed to pioneering innovation and fostering industrial advancements, ensuring that humanoid robotics play a transformative role in shaping the future of intelligent manufacturing.

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2638656/2025_03_03_10_04_46.mp4Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2346204/Shanghai_Electric_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shanghai-electric-supports-the-launch-of-chinas-first-heterogeneous-humanoid-robot-training-facility-302397823.html