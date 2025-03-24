Shanghai Electric to Make Debut at Hannover Messe 2025 with Over 20 Breakthrough Technologies

24 Marzo 2025

HANNOVER, Germany, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Shanghai Electric (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) is set to make its debut in Hall 9 of Hannover Messe 2025, within the dedicated smart manufacturing zone. The company will showcase more than 20 breakthrough products and solutions from March 31 to April 4 at Stand A18, under the theme Innovation Igniting the World. A wide array of automation systems tailored for the aerospace sector, state-of-the-art e-mobility solutions, and integrated zero-carbon industrial park systems – all designed to support the global transition to low-carbon manufacturing – will be on show.

Hannover Messe 2025 is a global technological fest that brings together the latest and best solutions for intelligent manufacturing, AI, the hydrogen revolution, and advanced energy management systems, offering a platform that empowers global industry leaders to push the boundaries of innovation. As one of the leading forces in new energy and smart manufacturing pioneers, Shanghai Electric is excited to join our peers in shaping the blueprint for future industries.

To enhance engagement with international partners, Shanghai Electric will host eight themed roadshows during the event, covering topics such as its strategic green industrial vision, innovative aircraft assembly lines, thermal management systems for EVs, and EV powertrain systems. Other sessions will highlight the company’s European R&D center for wind turbines, as well as advancements in smart PV systems, green hydrogen equipment, and industrial drive systems.

On the product front, the company will highlight its latest developments in NEV core components, including automated production lines for power batteries, drive motors, and electronic control systems.

Visitors will be able to marvel at an immersive experience at Shanghai Electric’s booth, which features a naked-eye 3D display inspired by China’s traditional movable-type printing. The visual showcase will illustrate how Shanghai Electric’s six business segments – spanning marine, land, air, wind, solar, and hydrogen – collaborate using advanced AI algorithms to build multi-energy, complementary energy management frameworks, alongside its flagship solutions designed to decarbonize every stage of an industrial park’s lifecycle, from planning and design to construction and daily operation.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2648121/Scan_QR_code_receive_exhibition_ticket_explore_Shanghai_Electric_s_latest.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2346204/Shanghai_Electric_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shanghai-electric-to-make-debut-at-hannover-messe-2025-with-over-20-breakthrough-technologies-302409418.html