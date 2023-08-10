app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Shanghai, Homeland Once Upon a Time – Exhibition on Jewish Refugees in SH during WWII Launched in NYC

Agosto 10, 2023

(Adnkronos) – NEW YORK, USA –Media OutReach – 10 August 2023 – On August 1 local time, the exhibition titled “Shanghai, Homeland Once Upon a Time – Jewish Refugees and Shanghai” opened in New York City, US.

watch video: https://youtu.be/yFM840RqkDQ

The exhibition selects more than 30 oral stories of former Jewish refugees in Shanghai during WWII and their descendants, allowing the audience to feel the profound friendship between the Chinese and the Jewish peoples. The exhibition also displays nearly 30 reproductions of precious cultural relics and historical records and more than 200 photos and documentary videos.

The exhibits include boat tickets to escape from Europe, the marriage certificate with Chinese characteristics, the student report card of Shanghai Kadoorie School, the portrait of a Shanghai grandmother in the memory of Jewish refugees, as well as the documentary footage ‘White Green Black’ by the Jewish artist. These items and oral stories complement each other, vividly presenting the tough life of Jewish refugees in Shanghai in the 1930s and 1940s from multiple perspectives.

The exhibition was organized by Shanghai People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and Shanghai Fosun Public Welfare Foundation, and co-organized by Shanghai Jewish Refugees Museum.

At the opening ceremony, Shanghai Jewish Refugees Museum received a special certificate of honor from New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Huang Ping, Chinese Consul General in New York, and Jing Ying, Vice President of Shanghai People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, delivered speeches at the exhibition.

A brand-new English version of the Shanghai city image film “Shanghai Let’s Meet” was also played.

At the same time, the first documentary focusing on a group of Jewish musicians who were active in Shanghai in the first half of the last century – ‘Tracing the Jewish Legacy in Shanghai’ – premiered on Saturday night at the Harmony Gold Cinema on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

First n-type i-TOPCon cells roll off Trina Solar’s production line in Qinghai

CHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The first 210mm n-type i-TOPCon cells have been p…

83% Crypto Growth: SOFTSWISS Reveals iGaming Insights

GZIRA, Malta, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SOFTSWISS, an innovative tech provider offering iGami…

LOCUS ROBOTICS AGAIN NAMED TOP 100 SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNER BY SUPPLY CHAIN BRAIN MAGAZINE

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Locus Robotics, a global leader in autonomous mo…

StarCharge Moving Forward: Solidifying Global Reach with Participation in RE+ and N+

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — StarCharge, a leading provider of innovative charging so…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl