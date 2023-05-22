app-menu Social mobile

Shenzhen MOCAUP to Host Technological Art Exhibition: Topologies of the Real

Maggio 22, 2023

SHENZHEN, China, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning (MOCAUP) announces the presentation of a major exhibition, titled “Topologies of the Real: Techne Shenzhen 2023”, to be held from May 1 through July 23, 2023. The exhibition is organized in conjunction with “Art in Motion: Masterpieces with and through Media,” which is organized by ZKM | Center for Art and Media Karlsruhe.The opening ceremony of the exhibition was held on May 22nd.

The exhibition utilizes MOCAUP’s 6,500 square meters (70,000 square feet) gallery space. The exhibition features over 100 works by dozens of artists, including the early experimentalists and pioneering visionaries of modern art, as well as seminal figures and emerging voices in contemporary art. For many of the works, it  marks their first appearance in a Chinese museum.

“Topologies of the Real” is conceived as a three-part exhibition under the rubrics of “Reality Interrupted,” “Datumsoria: The Return of the Real,” and “Multiverse: Ecology without Nature.” ZKM’s “Art in Motion: Masterpieces with and through Media” further extends the media-historical fundamentals of “Reality Interrupted.” The exhibition examines the trajectories of how artistic imagination has challenged and redefined the notion of reality under the technological construct of spacetime, which has manifestly accelerated since the mid-twentieth century. It also brings to light the political, economic, and cultural conundrums, and the creative potentialities implicated by flattened and instantaneous digital contemporary.

The exhibition has been also envisioned as a Shenzhen-based forefront to advance global discourses on art, technology and ecology. This exhibition, staged in Shenzhen, the hi-tech hub in China and the new economic powerhouse for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, will provide a fresh outlook on the social development and the emerging trends brought about by the efforts to integrate art and technology, thus, expanding new horizons on art and culture in a technologically transformed world.

The exhibition is organized by Shenzhen MOCAUP, Institute of Sci-Tech Art China Central Academy of Fine Arts and New Media Art Foundation. ZHANG Ga, internationally recognized media art curator and CAFA professor, is curator of “Topologies of the Real” and co-curator with the late Peter Weibel, Siegfried Zielinski and Daria Mille of the China edition of ZKM’s Art in Motion: Masterpieces with and through Media exhibition.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2081105/image_1.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2081106/image_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shenzhen-mocaup-to-host-technological-art-exhibition-topologies-of-the-real-301830216.html

