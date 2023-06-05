app-menu Social mobile

Shopping festival in Chengdu features imported goods

Giugno 5, 2023

CHENGDU, China, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A summer shopping festival kicked off in Chengdu, capital of Southwest China’sSichuan province on June 2. The festival highlights imported goods transported through the China-Europe Express Railway from various countries.

Over the course of eight days, the event showcases a wide range of cross-border goods and unique handicrafts from 15 Chengdu-Eurasia National (Commodity) Pavilions in Chengdu’s Qingbaijiang district, as well as pavilions in the city’s Shuangliu district, Jinniu district, and Chengdu Cross-border E-commerce Association.

The festival aims to create a new consumption scenario for imported products and provide residents with access to high-quality international goods, offering a comfortable shopping experience.

“The products on sale are not only affordable but also of guaranteed quality,” said an official at the Qingbaijiang district’s international trade and logistics bureau.

Various promotional activities are also held at a one-stop online shopping platform called Chengdu Cloud Shopping. Consumers can purchase goods from around the world at home by using the Chengdu Cloud Shopping mini program.

As a supporting activity of the shopping festival, an imported commodity matchmaking meeting is scheduled to be held on June 9, according to officials at the Chengdu commerce bureau.

The meeting will help build a bridge of communication between the supply and demand of imported commodities, further expand the sales channels of imported commodities, and continue to promote the consumption of imported goods.

Chengdu has leaped from an inland city to an international gateway thanks to the launching of the China-Europe Railway Express. The Chengdu International Railway Port in the Qingbaijiang district has connected more than 100 cities at home and abroad.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2092684/Chengdu_residents_shop_for_goods_imported_via_the_China_Europe_Express.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shopping-festival-in-chengdu-features-imported-goods-301842105.html

