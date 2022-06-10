app-menu Social mobile

Shortlisted for the 2022 WLA Award — Zibo, Shandong to become the second park-city in China

Giugno 10, 2022

ZIBO, China, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — In the shortlist for the 2022 World Landscape Architecture (WLA) Professional Awards, Zibo’s High-tech Zone Cultural and Sports Park was included in the Built – Large Landscape Design category. More than 240 entries were received by the organizers, with 59 being shortlisted.

According to the Information Office of the Zibo Municipal Government, Zibo is the second city in China that plans to totally transform itself into a park. In 2021 alone, a variety of 272 new parks were created, and 915.23 hectares of urban garden areas and green spaces were either created from scratch or retrofitted. Of all the new parks, the Zibo High-tech Zone Cultural and Sports Park is the most impressive.

The park, which covers an area of 179 mu (12 hectares), is composed of 8 sections, including the Canyon for Adventure, the Mountaintop Cafe, the Children’s Activity Area, the Love Theater, the Vibrant Air Ring, and the Cultural and Sports Stadium. As a new urban aesthetic landmark in Zibo, the park epitomizes the city’s park creation achievements.

In 2022, Zibo will add another 281 parks, and by 2035, it will become a park-city where parks are everywhere and the whole city is a park.

