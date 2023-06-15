app-menu Social mobile

Showcasing Environmentally Friendly Energy Solutions: Mentech Attends Intersolar Europe 2023

Giugno 15, 2023

MUNICH, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Mentech Innovation (“Mentech”), a manufacturer of new energy storage devices, smart outdoor power and battery options, and consumer electronic accessories, is excited to announce its participation in Intersolar Europe 2023 in Munich, Germany, June 14-16, 2023.

Mentech’s booth creates an immersive experience for visitors with both indoor and outdoor scenes and even a caravan, providing visitors with an opportunity to experience Mentech’s highly sought-after portable power stations. Designed specifically for outdoor enthusiasts, Mentech’s portable power stations guarantee a dependable and long-lasting energy source for off-grid adventures, providing users with peace of mind to focus on their activities without the added stress of battery life concerns.

At the booth’s indoor scene, Mentech demonstrates its all-in-one home energy systems that offer reliable and efficient energy storage solutions with unique features prioritizing safety and convenience. The systems boast a thermal aerosol fire extinguishing device, and an independently developed battery management system for optimal performance and longevity. With an expandable battery box and Mentech’s cutting-edge battery products featuring flexibility and ease of installation, Mentech provides a comprehensive home energy management solution that delivers performance, capacity, and efficiency for those in need of a backup power supply for critical systems or a standalone energy storage system.

Mentech’s three-phase inverters are ideal for multi-roof installations and can be paralleled up to six devices for even the most challenging projects. Moreover, these inverters are engineered to handle 100% three-phase unbalanced load in off-grid mode, setting them apart as a remarkably versatile and dependable option for diverse applications and settings.

At the exhibition, Mentech has garnered significant attention with its eye-catching booth design and outstanding product performance, capturing the interest of numerous visitors seeking reliable energy solutions. Impressed by Mentech’s diverse array of offerings, some attendees expressed their desire for deeper collaboration with the company on-site.

A subsidiary of Dongguan Mentech Optical & Magnetic Co., Ltd. (002902.SZ), Mentech Innovation is a high-tech company that combines research and development with production, sales, and services that benefit energy consumers and the environment. Mentech prioritizes product safety throughout the R&D and manufacturing processes and has implemented strict safety protocols and regulations to ensure that its products are safe for consumers to use and provide customers with quality products and solutions in multiple industry fields.

For more information, please visit: https://www.mentechpower.com/

CONTACT: Luna xiao, luna.xiao@mentech.com

 

