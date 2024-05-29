app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Showcasing Japan’s food products and culinary culture at an event dedicated to Franco-Japanese tourism

29 Maggio 2024

– PARIS, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On Thursday, May 2, 2024, as part of the council meeting of the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) in Paris, an event dedicated to Franco-Japanese tourism was organized by the Japan Tourism Agency (JTA) and the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO). The Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center (JFOODO) presented the rich depth of Japanese food and culture through several culinary preparations. In order to support the victims of the earthquake that struck northern Japan in January 2024, ingredients such as Japanese scallops, Japanese Wagyu beef and other Japanese products were specially selected in the Hokuriku region.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9271251-mise-valeur-produits-alimentaires-culture-culinaire-japon/

The two-part event featuring a seminar and reception was attended by about 120 people. The Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, was in attendance. In his speech during the seminar, he expressed his hope of seeing many French people visit Japan.

Pierre Gagnaire, renowned chef of a three-star restaurant in France, also shared his thoughts on Japanese cuisine and gastronomic culture.

During the presentation of Japanese dishes, under the theme “It’s time for Japanese snacks!”, chef Yuichiro Akiyoshi of a Michelin-starred Parisian restaurant showcased dishes made with Japanese scallops, Japanese Wagyu beef, specialties featuring seasonal vegetables that could also be safely enjoyed by vegans, and traditional Japanese cakes called jonamagashi. The chef also used rice, soy sauce and oboro-kombu algae from the  Hokuriku disaster area in the main dishes served.

The Japanese products showcased at the event are already available on the French market. JFOODO aims to promote Japan’s culinary culture and products abroad through various events.

Photo credit: JFOODO

Contact:

JFOODOThe Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Centerjfoodo-prs@jetro.go.jp

PartnerPasona Agri-Partners Inc.contact@pasona-agripartners.fr

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2421699/JFOODO.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2419700/JFOODO_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/showcasing-japans-food-products-and-culinary-culture-at-an-event-dedicated-to-franco-japanese-tourism-302157981.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

Corporater named a Market Leader in Integrated Risk Management (IRM)

29 Maggio 2024
– STAVANGER, Norway, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Corporater, a global leader in software solu…

CHRIS HEMSWORTH, CHRISTINA RICCI, KEN JEONG, WILL ARNETT AND AULI’I CRAVALHO SQUAD UP WITH SUPERCELL FOR GLOBAL GAME LAUNCH

29 Maggio 2024
– SEE PRESS KIT HERE HELSINKI, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Supercell’s party action mobile ga…

AgoraLavoro.it: Il Portale delle News sul Lavoro ha un Nuovo Look!

29 Maggio 2024
(Adnkronos) – Un nuovo inizio per AgoraLavoro.it grazie ad un attento restyling e una nuova linea…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI