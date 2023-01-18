app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Shutterstock Celebrates the Power of Storytelling at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival

Gennaio 18, 2023

– NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), the leading global creative platform for transformative brands and media and production companies, today announced its official sponsorship of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival as a Leadership Sponsor. Championing the work and talents of Shutterstock Studios, the company’s creative and production arm, and Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial content for the world’s media, the company will have a robust presence at the festival from Friday, January 20 to Monday, January 23.

Shutterstock will be hosting the following programs through the first weekend:

Public Programming

Invite Only Programming

“Two decades ago, Shutterstock started as a platform for photographers, artists, cinematographers and storytellers to share their images, music and videos with the world,” said Jamie Elden, Chief Revenue Officer at Shutterstock. “That side of the business has positioned Shutterstock as the world’s leading provider of premium and exclusive content, which is woven into the heart of everything we produce to this day. In keeping with this ethos, we are thrilled to be a Leadership Sponsor of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, and to raise a toast to the people that have contributed to the brilliant filmmaking that we are lucky to witness. It is a painstaking yet highly rewarding process to execute on a creative vision, and Shutterstock is proud to be a trusted partner and guide to many in attendance on that exhilarating artistic journey.”

For more information about Shutterstock Studios, visit content.shutterstock.com/us/studios/.

ABOUT SHUTTERSTOCKShutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), is the leading global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Directly and through its group subsidiaries, Shutterstock’s comprehensive collection includes high-quality licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, 3D models, videos and music. Working with its growing community of over 2 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 424 million images and more than 27 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The Company also owns Splash News, the world’s leading entertainment news agency for newsrooms and media companies worldwide, Pond5,the world’s largest video-first content marketplace, TurboSquid, the world’s largest 3D content marketplace; PicMonkey, a leading online graphic design and image editing platform; Offset, a high-end image collection; Shutterstock Studios, an end-to-end custom creative shop; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images and videos for the world’s media; and Bigstock, a value-oriented stock media offering.

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1985124/Shutterstock_Leadership_Sponsor.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1075411/Shutterstock_Red_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shutterstock-celebrates-the-power-of-storytelling-at-the-2023-sundance-film-festival-301723864.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Roberta Campesi: “Fondamentale il ruolo dell’avvocato per la tutela del business aziendale”

(Olbia, 18/01/2023) – Dal passaggio generazionale agli investimenti, dai cambiamenti del mercato …

LIONARD Luxury Real Estate S.p.A. selezionata per il corso “Immersive Field Course” della Harvard Business School

(Adnkronos) – Italia, 18 gennaio 2023. Di recente Lionard Luxury Real Estate ha avuto l’opportuni…

Business e network marketing, scopri MarketerZeta: ambiziosa e strategica community di imprenditori

(Adnkronos) – Pietrasanta (Lu),18 gennaio 2023.Timido, intraprendente e sognatore. Questi tre agg…

Christian Cerbone Fotografo, Napoli: “La fotografia professionale tra moda e pubblicità, cerimonie ed eventi”

(Napoli, 18/01/2023) – Figlio d’arte, raggiunge oggi il massimo livello espressivo raccontando co…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl