app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Sihoo Unveils the Latest Doro-C300 Ergonomic Office Chair and Launches the “Your 2,336 Hours” Campaign

Maggio 25, 2023

An Advanced Ergonomic Office Chair for Seating Comfort and a Campaign to Increase Related Health Awareness

WILMINGTON, Del., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sihoo, a global leader in ergonomic furniture, has announced the release of its latest ergonomic office chair, the Doro-C300, designed to provide users with optimal comfort and support during prolonged sitting. Along with the launch of the Doro-C300, Sihoo has also initiated a health awareness campaign called “Your 2,336 Hours” to promote the importance of healthy seating.

The Doro-C300 is Made for More Comfortable and Healthier Seating

Sihoo’s Doro-C300 ergonomic office chair is a game-changer for individuals who spend long hours sitting at their desks. Built with advanced ergonomic features, the Doro-C300 provides the ultimate seating comfort and support, ensuring that users remain productive and healthy.

The Key Features of the Doro-C300 Include:

Pricing and Availability

The Doro-C300 is now available for pre-order on Sihoo’s official website at a price of 260 euros.

Sihoo Launches the “Your 2,336 Hours” Campaign Simultaneously

Sihoo’s mission is to elevate people’s lives by providing healthy and comfortable seating solutions. Therefore, the company has launched the “Your 2,336 Hours” campaign to raise awareness about the importance of healthy seating. With this campaign, Sihoo aims to educate individuals on the adverse effects of prolonged sitting and the benefits of ergonomic seating solutions for their overall health and well-being.

About Sihoo

Sihoo is a leading expert in ergonomic furniture, committed to providing users with the best possible seating solutions. With over 12 years of experience in wellness and technology, Sihoo has become a popular choice among Fortune 500 companies and households worldwide, selling ergonomic chairs in 100+ countries.

For more information about the Doro-C300 ergonomic office chair and the “Your 2,336 Hours” campaign, visit Sihoo’s official website at de.sihoooffice.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sihoo-unveils-the-latest-doro-c300-ergonomic-office-chair-and-launches-the-your-2-336-hours-campaign-301834339.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

SNAI – Formula 1: il Mondiale torna dopo lo stop di Imola. A Montecarlo guida sempre Verstappen: vittoria a 2,25

(Adnkronos) – L’olandese, campione del mondo in carica, guida la lavagna per la gara ma anche per…

Kaspersky scopre GoldenJackal, nuovo gruppo APT che spia gli enti diplomatici in Medio Oriente e Asia Meridionale

(Adnkronos) – Milano, 25 maggio 2023 . Kaspersky ha scoperto GoldenJackal, un nuovo gruppo APT at…

Tianlong Helps Hospitals in Thailand Detect Hepatitis Early with Molecular Diagnostic Solution

XI’AN, China, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Tianlong, an innovative high-tech company specializing…

Contro il caro utenza, nasce il nuovo selezionatore di tariffe Internet, Luce e Gas, che mette al centro le reali esigenze degli utenti

(Adnkronos) – Offertasuper.it, progetto nato da Sales Performance, permette di ottenere un rispar…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl