SIKA’S AUTOMOTIVE BUSINESS HAS BEEN SELECTED AS FINALIST FOR THE 2025 AUTOMOTIVE NEWS PACE AWARDS FOR INNOVATION

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Sika Automotive is proud to announce that it has been selected as a finalist for the 2025 Automotive News PACE (Premier Automotive Suppliers’ Contribution to Excellence) Awards for innovation.

For nearly 30 years, the Automotive News PACE Awards have recognized innovations in the global automotive supply chain. For its 2025 edition, Sika Automotive’s SikaSeal®-832 solution for a pumpable baffle in small cavities has been selected as a finalist. The innovative adhesive, part of the SikaSeal® automotive product family; provides superior noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) performance, significantly enhancing vehicle comfort and durability. Its pumpable application process allows for precise, automated installation, reducing labor costs and making it a cost-effective and reliable choice for manufacturers.

SikaSeal®-832 also demonstrates remarkable adaptability to complex geometries, ensuring optimal sealing in various structural cavities. Additionally, its formulation is environmentally friendly, adhering to stringent VOC regulations and promoting sustainability in manufacturing. Its development showcases a commitment to advancing automotive technologies and reinforcing Sika’s position as a leader in innovative solutions.

“Sika continues to be an innovative solutions provider to the automotive industry. We are proud our automotive innovation was chosen as a finalist by the PACE Awards. The pumpable baffle was engineered specifically for small cavity sealing in a vehicle where predominantly manually applied tapes and small parts are used. The pumpable baffle solution removes the need for manual application, and as vehicle cavities continue to get smaller in design, parts become almost impossible to apply in these areas. Sika’s pumpable baffle solution allows customers to build lighter, greener, stronger, and quieter vehicles,” said Sika’s President Scott Henry, Automotive and Industry Americas.

The 2025 PACE Awards are presented by Automotive News. The winners are determined by an independent panel of judges and will be announced in April 2025 at the Max M. Fisher Music Center in Detroit, Michigan. The event opens the SAE Week in Detroit and highlights the top innovators in the world.

For more information, please visit our website at automotive.sika.com

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 103 countries around the world and manufactures in over 400 factories. The company operates with more than 33,000 employees and generated annual sales of CHF 11.24 billion in 2023.

The Industry Division of Sika Corporation is headquartered in Madison Heights, MI and is a leading supplier of adhesives and sealants for the automotive aftermarket, automotive OES, industrial, marine, and transportation markets. Product lines include polyurethane adhesives and sealants, hot melt adhesives, epoxies, acrylics, silicones and butyl sealants. Specific applications for Sika adhesives and sealants are found in the appliance, automotive glass replacement, automotive OES, fenestration, HVAC, marine, metal building, and transportation industries. For more information visit the website at www.sikaindustry.com. Follow our social media channels on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

