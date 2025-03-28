SINEXCEL Launches ‘Energy for All’ ESG Initiative to Drive Global Energy Equity & Inclusion

28 Marzo 2025

SHENZHEN, China, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SINEXCEL (300693.SZ), a global pioneer in modular energy storage, EV charging and power quality solutions, has officially launched its ESG strategic initiative, ‘Energy for All,’ aimed at advancing global energy equity and inclusion. Rooted in the company’s core values of Sincerity, Integrity, and Long-termism, this initiative underscores SINEXCEL’s commitment to breaking energy barriers and expanding access to clean power, paving the way for global energy freedom.

Building an Inclusive Ecosystem for Energy Equity & Inclusion

Expanding Global Sustainability Impact

Guided by its core values, SINEXCEL is extending its sustainability impact worldwide by scaling up local projects and forming strategic alliances with global institutions. The company aims to deepen its partnerships with leading academic institutions and international organizations to create a more inclusive energy landscape.

Empowering Energy Freedom

Energy freedom signifies equal access to clean energy. Through scalable and replicable ESG initiatives, SINEXCEL is removing barriers to clean energy access and redefining social responsibility, empowering inclusive, accessible, and sustainable energy for all.

Explore our sustainability efforts here: https://en.sinexcel.com/about/sustainability.php.

About SINEXCEL

Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a leading pioneer of energy storage, EV charging and power quality solutions, backed by nearly two decades of expertise in power electronics. With 12 GW of installed storage, 140,000 EV chargers and nearly 20 million amperes of AHF deployed, SINEXCEL partners with industry leaders like EVE Energy and Schneider Electric to empower energy freedom.

