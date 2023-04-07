app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

SIS, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Partner in the Commercial Construction ERP Space for Specialty Contractors, Expands European Footprint with London Office Opening

Aprile 7, 2023

– DULUTH, Ga., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SIS, LLC, a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Business Applications, and leading implementation consultant of ERP|CRM|BI solutions for Commercial Construction and other Project and Service-based organizations built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 is pleased to announce:

SIS, LLC, is opening its next global office in London. This office opening is part of an ongoing strategy to expand the SIS brand and Microsoft Dynamics 365 to meet global ERP and CRM client demands in Heavy Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Energy, and Government Contracting. London will become a sales hub for SIS in the UK focusing on delivering Microsoft Dynamics 365 and SIS Construct 365 solutions, associated implementations, and support services, to UK-based enterprises.

“Our expansion into the UK market is a 25-year culmination of dedication to building and deploying modern solutions to Commercial Construction and other Project and Service based industries. The SIS Construct 365 suite of solutions leverages the tremendous power of the Microsoft Dynamics 365 technology stack. This brings forward the most effective, intuitive, and scalable ERP|CRM|BI platform for our target industries which provides unprecedented end-to-end functionality,” Mark Kershteyn, Partner, SIS, LLC.

“Microsoft is delighted to see SIS, a premier Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 partner based in the US, expand its footprint into the UK market. This expansion gives SIS an additional sales hub and allows Microsoft added strength to bring Dynamics 365 into Commercial Construction and other Project, and Service-based businesses. This happens with the SIS Construct 365 end-to-end construction functionality for enterprise customers seeking ERP|CRM|BI solutions built for Dynamics 365,” Ted Kempf, Business Applications Sales Lead, Professional Services, Americas.

SIS is headquartered in the USA with an additional presence in Canada, India, Poland, Ukraine, and Now UK, and has delivered ERP|CRM|BI solutions to construction and other project and service-based companies for over 25 years. All SIS solutions run on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and SIS Construct 365 industry IP. As a full-service technology consulting firm, we offer, implement, and support end-to-end digital transformation solutions. Our services include ERP & CRM Implementation, Rescue, Assessment, Business Intelligence, and Managed Services. For more info, visit sisn.com

CONTACT: info@sisn.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1768960/SIS.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sis-microsoft-dynamics-365-global-partner-in-the-commercial-construction-erp-space-for-specialty-contractors-expands-european-footprint-with-london-office-opening-301792070.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Zoomlion Releases 2022 Annual Report: International Business Up 70%

– CHANGSHA, China, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On March 30, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science &a…

bwin data center: Serie A, nel match clou del sabato pasquale Juve favorita nei pronostici sulla Lazio

(Adnkronos) – Roma, 7 aprile 2023. Dopo l’appuntamento infrasettimanale con la Coppa Italia ripar…

Eventi virtuali: nasce Teleskill Virtual Studios, il software per eventi in diretta e video sorprendenti

(Milano, 7 Aprile 2023) – Eventi in diretta e produzione di video coinvolgenti, grazie a scenari …

Dott. Elisa Puma: “La carbossiterapia per riattivare la microcircolazione, ridurre la cellulite e prepararsi all’estate”

(Adnkronos) – La primavera è il momento migliore per effettuare il trattamento, che veicola anidr…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl