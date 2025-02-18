SK chemicals to Establish Waste Plastic Recycling Innovation Center in Korea

18 Febbraio 2025

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SK chemicals, the first company in the world to successfully mass-produce chemically recycled materials, has embarked on establishing a comprehensive plastic recycling solution center in Korea. This center will encompass the production of circular recyclable raw materials, demonstration research, and material production.

The company announced on February 18 (KST) that it will establish a Recycle Innovation Center (RIC) at its Ulsan plant where eco-friendly chemical materials are produced. The company will invest in new pilot facilities for the chemical decomposition of waste plastics to produce recycled BHET (r-BHET), linking them with existing commercial copolyester production facilities.

This marks SK chemicals’ first depolymerization technology-based recycling center in Korea.

The newly constructed depolymerization pilot facility will produce recyclable plastic raw materials (r-BHET) from waste plastics. This facility will validate commercialization technology for various types of low-quality waste plastics that were previously difficult to recycle using conventional methods, expanding beyond typical transparent bottles to include fibers, films, and automotive parts. In particular, the recycling of textiles is known to be highly challenging field due to the diverse forms and types of materials mixed in a single garment. This includes not only polyester yarn but also other fibers such as cotton, as well as various accessories like buttons.

The depolymerization pilot facility is scheduled to begin operations in 2026 with an annual production capacity of 50 tons. BHET(r-BHET), an intermediate raw material for polyester-based materials such as PET and copolyester, is integral to SK chemicals’ chemical recycling technology.

With the construction of the RIC, SK chemicals will establish an integrated research and production system at its Ulsan plant, covering everything from circular recycled raw materials (r-BHET) to circular recycled materials. All processes from depolymerization to demonstration research, polymerization, and mass production will be organically integrated at one location. This is supported by a polymerization pilot that produces a circular recycled PET and a commercial production facility capable of mass-producing circular recycled copolyester.

SK chemicals explained, “Since different industries such as automotive, electronics, and fashion have varying types of waste plastics and require different plastic qualities and properties, it is crucial to have the technology and capability to quickly validate and commercialize depolymerization and material production processes tailored to each industry. With the establishment of the RIC, we will be able to provide faster and more flexible solutions to the complex challenges demanded by various industries based on our foundational technology.”

Completion of RIC is expected to accelerate implementation of SK chemicals’ Closed Loop solution.

Closed Loop refers to a complete circulation system where waste plastics previously destined for landfills or incineration are subjected to collection, crushing, cleaning, depolymerization, and polymerization to be reproduced in a form identical to petroleum-based plastics, which are then used to manufacture products such as electronics and beverage containers.

While recycled plastics from collected waste PET bottles are primarily repurposed into fibers for initial recycling, most fiber products currently end up being incinerated or landfilled after use.

Depolymerization-based circular recycled materials are recognized as a technology capable of achieving a complete circulation structure. Depolymerization-based technology breaks down waste plastics at the molecular level to achieve properties and quality identical to petroleum-based materials. This enables water bottles to be recycled back into water bottles and waste electronic plastics back into electronic products.

By leveraging RIC, SK chemicals strengthens its cooperation with the beverage, cosmetics, electronics, and automotive sectors to secure waste plastic resource circulation infrastructure and stable waste resource supply chains. The company is strategically developing industry-optimized depolymerization technology and expertise to establish a foundation for large-scale production facilities.

Ahn Jae-hyun, CEO of SK chemicals, stated, “Establishing an integrated research and production system from recycled raw materials to recycled plastics will be a crucial turning point in accelerating innovation in the plastic ecosystem’s circular recycling. Through close cooperation with companies in food and beverage, automotive, electronics, and fashion sectors, we will develop comprehensive resource circulation systems for each industry.”

SK chemicals has a strong track record of innovation in recycling: It was the first globally to commercialize circular recycled copolyester using chemically recycled raw materials (2021); the first in Korea to supply circular recycled PET (2022); and has established a solid production base for recycled waste plastic business by acquiring a stake in the Chinese company Shuye Environmental Technology and establishing SK chemicals Shantou.

