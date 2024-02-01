Skyservice Business Aviation Aligns Organizational Structure for Future Growth

Febbraio 1, 2024

– Organizes into three global business lines to strengthen client delivery.Hires Ronald Silverman as president, Business Aviation.

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Skyservice Business Aviation (“Skyservice” or “the Company”), a North American leader in business aviation, today announced changes to its organizational model to further enhance client engagement and drive growth opportunities. This new structure, consisting of three global business lines in Business Aviation, Fixed-Base Operations, and Aircraft Maintenance, elevates leaders within the organization while welcoming Ronald Silverman to the team as president, Business Aviation. Together, these changes align with the Company’s business strategy and advance Skyservice’s ability to deliver personalized service and safety excellence, promote operational efficiency and position the Company for future growth.

“Ron has an outstanding history of delivering top-line results and operational achievements in business aviation,” stated Skyservice’s President and Chief Executive Officer Ben Murray. “With our ongoing expansion and commitment to serving the global aviation community, Ron’s customer-first mindset will help us achieve our goal of revolutionizing business aviation services to provide a personalized and world-class experience for everyone.”

Mr. Silverman brings extensive business aviation experience and is responsible for Skyservice’s managed aircraft sales, charter, and aircraft sales and acquisition divisions. He will also oversee the Company’s global operations center, flight operations and pilot and crew activities. Prior to joining Skyservice, Mr. Silverman was chief commercial officer at Jet Linx, where he led the Aircraft Management Sales, Jet Card Sales and Base Leadership teams, overseeing 21 base locations around the United States. Prior to Jet Linx, Mr. Silverman held the position of president of Vista U.S., chief commercial officer of XO, and served over a decade as senior vice president at Executive Jet Management (EJM), a NetJets company.

Skyservice is also pleased to announce the following leadership appointments:

Over the past three years, Skyservice has implemented a strategy to become the leading business aviation partner for aircraft owners across North America and a global leader in providing aircraft maintenance, charter and aircraft sales and acquisition and fixed-base operations. This addition to the team and new structure is the next step in Skyservice’s long-term vision to become the preeminent provider of business aviation services and solutions globally.

About Skyservice™

Skyservice is a North American leader in business aviation dedicated to innovation, responsible operations, safety, and service excellence. Celebrating its 37th successful year, Skyservice is at the forefront of the business aviation industry with best-in-class facilities across North America. Our skilled maintenance teams, outstanding fixed-base operation facilities, first-class aircraft management, charter services, aircraft sales and acquisition provide our customers with an experience that is truly above and beyond. To learn more, visit http://www.skyservice.com/.

