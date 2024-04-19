SmallRig has unveiled a line of innovative products, co-designed with professional creators at 2024 NAB Show

19 Aprile 2024

SHENZHEN, China, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — SmallRig is excited to participate in NAB Show 2024, where we engage with our creators and introduce the Tribex hydraulic carbon fiber tripod Kit, VB212 mini V-Mount battery, creator tool kit, all-in-one mobile video kit, and HawkLock quick-release ecosystem. The VB212 mini V mount battery and HawkLock quick-release ecosystem have won the 2024 NAB Show Product of the Year, been recognized and celebrated as the most significant and promising new products.

SmallRig x Potato Jet Tribex Hydraulic Carbon Fiber Tripod Kit: Redefining the speed and convenience of tripods.

This tripod is a game-changer for creators. It has a Patented X-clutch Hydraulic Technology. Creators squeeze the clutch to extend or adjust the legs simultaneously for both height and angle; releasing it activates the self-locking system, securing the legs instantly. The tripod kit combines precise stepless 360°pan and stepless +90° to -60° tilt with adjustable damping and counterbalance for precise control and smooth camera movements. With 29mm carbon fiber legs capable of supporting up to 35kg, it meets the weight requirements for professional photography and videography equipment. The tripod’s height ranges from 27 to 168cm, catering to various shooting needs.

Book now to receive a 20% off coupon and be among the first to own this new tripod:

https://www.smallrig.com/activity/advanceSale/4259

SmallRig X Caleb Pike VB212 mini V-Mount Battery

The VB212 excels as a versatile power solution, boasting cutting-edge fast charging capabilities with QC 3.0, AFC, and PD 3.1 support for up to 140W output. Its parallel circuit facilitates rapid charging of multiple devices, while a range of interfaces including D-Tap, USB-C, USB-A, DC 8V-OUT, DC12V-OUT, and BP interfaces ensure compatibility across various devices. Equipped with a customized intelligent BMS system, it safeguards against overcurrent, short circuit, overtemperature, and overvoltage, prioritizing both speed and safety during charging. With premium battery cells enabling cyclic charging and discharging, and compliance with stringent international standards like MSDS, UN38.3, IEC62133, UL2054, and UL62368, the VB212 guarantees consistent performance, stability, and safety in every use. Real-time battery status monitoring is made seamless through the integrated 16-bit Smart ADC in the BMS chip, complemented by an MCU and TFT display for comprehensive oversight.

Order Link: https://www.smallrig.com/SmallRig-CalebPike-VB212-mini-V-Mount-Battery-4293.html

SmallRig x Andyax Creator Tool Kit: The first All-in-one tool kit tailored for creators.

The kit includes an assembly tool set (7-in-1 Foldable Multi-Tool Kit AAK2213D, Allen wrench, double head flat wrench, Stainless Steel Screw Set AAK2326), a lens cleaning set (dust blower, cleaning pen, microfiber cleaning cloth), an adhesive labeling set (duct tape set and Velcro), and data storage and transmission set (Memory Card Case 3192, HDMI Data Cable 2957B). The interior of the tool kit is designed with a DIY vacant area and a modular storage area, which can be used flexibly to meet your needs. The outer part of the tool kit is waterproof, dustproof, drop-resistant, and shockproof ensuring the safety of the products inside.

SmallRig X Brandon Li All-In-One Phone Video Kit Co-design Edition

The Kit introduces a groundbreaking detachable wireless controller, empowering creators to remotely control shutter functions, focus adjustments, and zoom capabilities on their phones. This innovative feature revolutionizes the filming process, offering enhanced flexibility and precision. Furthermore, the kit includes a side handle equipped with an M.2 SSD, enabling seamless recording while capturing footage. The handle adapter boasts smooth, stepless rotation, allowing for a swift transition between the side handle and top handle modes. Its tool-free attachment to both sides of the cage ensures convenience and efficiency in operation. The universal cage is designed to accommodate Φ67mm magnetic filters, offering a versatile range of light-modifying options suitable for a wide array of mobile phones. This feature not only enhances creative possibilities but also minimizes light leakage, ensuring optimal lighting conditions for every shot.

Book now to receive a 20% off coupon and be among the first to own this new kit: https://www.smallrig.com/activity/advanceSale/4596

SmallRig HawkLock Quick Release System: A meticulously designed system that aims to improve the experience of creators when setting up their cameras for shooting.

This innovative ecosystem is built upon the industry-standard NATO rail and NATO clamp that are commonly found in film and television production. It features a refined design that not only preserves compatibility with existing accessories integrated with the NATO rail but also introduces a groundbreaking feature. When paired with the new quick-release NATO clamp, users can effortlessly release and secure their equipment with a single slide, without the need for additional tools. This streamlined process revolutionizes the traditional disassembly and assembly experience, ensuring equipment safety while significantly reducing setup time and enhancing shooting efficiency. The advanced structure of the ecosystem is centered around a diverse range of quick-release accessories that have been developed to cater to a wide array of shooting scenarios. These accessories include camera cages, side handles, top handles, monitor mounts, magic arms, and cold shoe mounts.

Order now: https://www.smallrig.com/HawkLock-Quick-Release-Advanced-Cage-Kit-for-Sony-Alpha-7RV-Alpha-7IV-Alpha-7SIII-4539.html

About SmallRig

Founded in 2013, SmallRig designs and builds complete accessory solutions for content creation with cameras, gimbals, and mobile phones. Our accessories are widely used in live broadcasting, vlogging, professional video production, and other fields supported by over two million creators worldwide. SmallRig pioneered the User Co-Design (UCD) approach and DreamRig program with the ultimate goal to co-design with global creators and make their big dreams achievable.

