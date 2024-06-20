smartShift Custom Code Analysis for S/4HANA available on SAP Store to Accelerate and De-risk Migrations

20 Giugno 2024

BOSTON, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — smartShift, provider of industry-leading Intelligent Automation for SAP transformations, today announced that its Custom Code Analysis for SAP S/4HANA is available for purchase on SAP Store – a digital marketplace where customers around the world can discover, try, buy and renew solutions from SAP and its partners.

smartShift Custom Code Analysis for SAP S/4HANA allows organizations to understand the extent of their custom code by analyzing their complete ABAP repository – a key first step to realizing guaranteed compatibility and comprehensive optimization of the code repository. With an upfront understanding of the extent of code changes required for SAP S/4HANA compatibility, customers can confidently de-risk their SAP S/4HANA migrations with data-driven planning, gain critical insight for accelerating RISE with SAP implementations, and get a head start on planning SAP Clean Core modernization.

According to recent research conducted by the Americas’ SAP Users’ Group (ASUG) and smartShift, 95% of surveyed members build and run custom ABAP code to extend SAP software applications. The study found that organizations face significant challenges on their SAP S/4HANA journeys, including difficulty finding the expertise to maintain and enhance custom code, and excessive maintenance costs. These insights underline the critical need for solutions like smartShift Custom Code Analysis for SAP S/4HANA, which addresses these pain points effectively.

Derek Oats, smartShift CEO: “Being able to purchase smartShift Custom Code Analysis for SAP S/4HANA on SAP Store significantly enhances accessibility for our customers. It streamlines the procurement process and integrates seamlessly into their existing SAP environments, enabling a smoother, more confident transition to SAP S/4HANA, RISE with SAP, and Clean Core. We’re proud that the solutions we’ve been offering and evolving for more than a decade align more than ever with SAP’s latest requirements and incentive programs that are designed to make sure that the modernization of custom development is front-and-center, not an afterthought.”

Companies that have used smartShift Custom Code Analysis for SAP S/4HANA include some of SAP’s largest ERP customers in the oil and gas, consumer packaged goods, and transportation industries.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see SAP Copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

About smartShift:

smartShift is a global leader in SAP custom code transformation, leveraging AI to deliver secure, stable, and optimized code within weeks. Our industry-leading solutions are differentiated by the ability to address ALL custom code issues, not just those that are prioritized for manual remediation. Trusted by the world’s largest SAP customers, smartShift has a proven track record of modernizing over 3,300 SAP systems and converting more than 3.5 billion lines of code. Learn more at www.smartshift.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:Corporate CommunicationsDarshita SrivastavaE-Mail: dsrivastava@smartShift.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1431806/smartShift_updated_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smartshift-custom-code-analysis-for-s4hana-available-on-sap-store-to-accelerate-and-de-risk-migrations-302175742.html