smartShift Honored with RTX Premier Award for Excellence in Technology & Innovation

21 Maggio 2024

BOSTON, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — smartShift, a company that provides SAP customers with automation for migrating and optimizing custom code, is thrilled to announce its recognition as a 2023 RTX Premier Award recipient, an honor conferred by Collins Aerospace, an RTX business.

The prestigious award is part of the RTX Performance + Program, which recognizes suppliers for outstanding performance and exceptional value across four key categories: Cost Competitiveness, Technology & Innovation, Business Management, Customer Service, and Collaboration.

smartShift has been distinguished for its substantial contributions in Technology & Innovation. This recognition highlights smartShift’s dedication to delivering AI-powered solutions that enhance SAP systems, ensuring they are secure, stable, and efficient for RTX operations.

“We are honored to receive the RTX Premier Award, this reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence. Our Intelligent Automation platform enables us to continuously deliver superior quality work to our customers and alleviates the typical challenges associated with manual, labor-intensive SAP transformation programs,” said Derek Oats, CEO of smartShift. “We are proud to set a new standard for operational efficiency and business agility in the global market.”

About smartShift:smartShift is a global leader in SAP custom code migration and optimization, leveraging AI-powered solutions to deliver secure, stable, and optimized code within weeks. Trusted by the world’s largest SAP customers, smartShift has a proven track record of modernizing over 3,300 SAP systems and converting more than 3.5 billion lines of code.

For media inquiries, please contact:Corporate CommunicationsDarshita SrivastavaE-Mail: dsrivastava@smartShift.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1431806/4717723/smartShift_updated_Logo.jpg

