SMIRNOFF ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF TROYE SIVAN AS GLOBAL ‘CHIEF VIBES OFFICER’

SYDNEY, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Smirnoff, the world’s No.1[2] vodka brand, is today announcing the appointment of GRAMMY®-nominated global star Troye Sivan as its new ‘Chief Vibes OFFicer’ (CVO), marking the start of an exciting new multi-year partnership.

One of the most celebrated artists in popular culture today, Sivan has just wrapped his hype-filled ‘Sweat’ tour alongside friend, artist and frequent collaborator Charli xcx, and is about to embark on the Australia and New Zealand leg of his global solo tour, following the release of his hit 2023 album, ‘Something to Give Each Other’.

Amidst this busy schedule, Troye will now step proudly into his CVO role as global ‘curator of immaculate vibes’ for Smirnoff – showcasing the Go OFF spirit to fans all around the world. As the next stage of the brand’s wider WE DO WE campaign, the movement is a call to arms to ditch to-do lists and dive into some fun – getting together, going out and going OFF – creating a more connected, open and exhilarating world.

The partnership launched across socials today after a series of teaser drops, with a tongue-in-cheek video showing Troye taking part in a press conference, announcing his new CVO position to interviewers and sharing his mission, for people to Go OFF.

The launch will be followed by Smirnoff’s sponsorship of Troye’s Australia and New Zealand tour where he will share the Go OFF vibes with fans at exclusive after parties in both Sydney and Melbourne. Over the coming months, Smirnoff will be sharing more examples of Troye living the Go OFF vibe – enjoying good times, good company and good cocktails – echoing the belief that when we bring unique personalities together, life becomes richer, more interesting, and more fun.

Troye Sivan, Chief Vibes OFFicer of Smirnoff, said: “For me, Smirnoff has always been omnipresent – whether it’s at house parties, backstage at shows, or nights out with friends. I see the brand all around the world, and whenever I do, it feels like something I want to be part of. “Go OFF” is all about getting people together and being ourselves, something I’ve really embraced in this part of my life and something I’m excited to continue to do with this partnership.”

Stephanie Jacoby, SVP Global Vodkas, said: “We are so excited to partner with Troye – as someone who radiates joy and shares our ‘WE DO WE’ spirit he is the ultimate vibe shifter for his fans all around the world. We knew from the moment we first spoke to Troye and his team that this was going to be something truly special – we share a passion for fun, for bringing people together and for not taking ourselves too seriously.

“I am delighted to welcome our new Chief Vibes OFFicer to the team, Troye is the perfect fit, and we can’t wait to collaborate over the coming months together – exciting things to come!”

In true Smirnoff style, a collective of global creatives was brought together to craft the latest Go OFF work and bring a pop-world spin to the vibrant Smirnoff brand world. The collective includes cultural and creative agency Dazed Studio, production leads McCann, Director Hannah Lux Davis, Director of Photography Ben Carey and leading stylist to the stars, Marc Forne who most recently styled Troye for his solo global tour and the US ‘SWEAT’ Tour with Charli xcx.

The global partnership will show up across social, OOH, digital, in-store and through event activations in 20+ countries including the UK, Brazil, Australia and India over the coming months – watch this space for more updates from the Chief Vibes OFFicer of Smirnoff, Troye Sivan.

About Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan is a GRAMMY nominated Australian singer, songwriter and actor who has firmly established himself as a global icon in the worlds of pop music, fashion and LGBTQIA+ representation. Over twenty-six billion streams and 10 million adjusted albums sold worldwide are milestones only a few artists can claim. Doing it by age 29 is another thing entirely. Throw in a range of standout roles in Hollywood features, high fashion collabs, runway appearances, launching a global lifestyle brand and a combined social audience of over 39 million and the list really boils down to one person – Troye Sivan.

Raised in Perth, Australia, Sivan set the world on fire with a pair of EPs – 2014’s TRXYE and 2015’s Wild. With his debut album Blue Neighbourhood, sophomore album Bloom, the 2020 EP In A Dream, and most recently his third studio album, Something To Give Each Other, as well as a slew of singles and collaborations in between, Sivan has cemented himself in the music industry with over 10 years of experience under his belt. Hailed as “the perfect pop star” by TIME, Sivan’s 2023 hit single “Rush” earned global accolades and praise, including two GRAMMY nominations. After wrapping the European leg of his Something To Give Each Other Tour and the SWEAT Tour with friend and collaborator Charli xcx, Troye will next continue on with the Australia & New Zealand leg of his global solo tour. His career has been further celebrated as the recipient of six ARIA Awards, a Billboard Music Award, three MTV Europe Music awards and two GLAAD Media Award wins. “Revelation,” his collaboration with Jónsi for BOY ERASED, was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Original Song – Motion Picture and shortlisted for an Oscar.

Sivan has been featured in global campaigns for Prada, Rabanne Beauty, Cartier, YSL Beauty, Calvin Klein, Valentino, Savage Fenty, GAP and Beyoncé’s Ivy Park, and appeared in The Weeknd & Sam Levinson’s “The Idol” for MAX, alongside Lily-Rose Depp, Blackpink’s Jennie and Abel himself. He also launched Tsu Lange Yor, an independent luxury lifestyle collection of fragrances and art-driven objects. Sivan spends his time between Los Angeles and Melbourne, Australia; and he continues to be represented by Good World Management, CAA and imPRint. www.troyesivan.com

About Smirnoff Vodka

Smirnoff is the world’s #1 vodka[3] and Diageo’s most popular spirit brand by volume[4]. Smirnoff is a brand for everyone and has been enjoyed for more than 150 years. To learn more about Smirnoff and any upcoming news, visit www.smirnoff.com.

The WE DO WE campaign, first launched in 2023, aims to boldly champion the power of the collective, celebrating the magic that’s created when different people, ingredients and flavors come together.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JεB and Buchanan’s whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in nearly 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo’s global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

