snappi receives banking license from the European Central Bank

28 Giugno 2024

IOANNINA, Greece, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — snappi, the pioneering Greek neobank, announces that it has received a universal banking license from the European Central Bank (ECB), following the proposal of the Bank of Greece. The regulator’s approval comes as the first milestone in snappi’s plans to provide next-generation financial services.

The licensing process was facilitated by snappi’s experienced team, working in strong collaboration with regulatory authorities. With the full banking license, snappi is authorized to conduct a comprehensive range of banking activities, including accepting deposits and offering loans.

Christos Megalou, Chairman of snappi’s Board of Directors and CEO of Piraeus Bank, remarked: “I am very pleased that snappi has been granted a Eurozone-passportable banking license. This is a significant step in the bank’s development and marks a new era in snappi’s journey to become part of the new banking landscape in Europe, starting from Ioannina, Greece. As a fully licensed institution, our goal is to serve our clients and society by offering innovative digital products.”

“We know that banking is built on trust, and receiving the banking license is an important milestone for us. Our aim is to evolve the client banking experience by providing customer-centric, innovative, and competitive financial products and solutions. We believe in fostering a more inclusive banking environment and strive to serve our clients and stakeholders with integrity and excellence” said Gabriella Kindert, who will be assuming the role of CEO at snappi.

Thanasis Navrozoglou, Vice Chairman of snappi’s Board of Directors and President & CEO at Natech, an Ioannina-based fintech firm and the technology partner of snappi, specialized in banking software solutions, commented: “snappi is all about modern people, and this license unlocks a future of banking experiences that will speak to their hearts. Now, we are focused on rolling out snappi’s digital strategy, leveraging state-of-the-art offerings and cutting-edge technologies for everyone who wants something better. Kudos to the snappi team and everyone who have been passionately working to create this new digital bank from the ground up”.

Strategically located in Ioannina: Promoting decentralization and supporting the local community

snappi’s headquarters in Ioannina, strategically positioned outside the Greek capital, reflect the neobank’s commitment to decentralization. This choice is intended to support the local community, foster the development of an emerging regional technology ecosystem, and inspire innovation beyond traditional urban centres.

In the following period and ahead of public launch, snappi will focus on enhancing the setup of its banking operations and integration points to deliver a fresh customer digital experience with top-notch standards of quality and reliability.

About snappi

snappi is a joint initiative between Piraeus Financial Holdings, the parent company of Piraeus Bank, and Natech, a premier fintech firm specializing in core banking software solutions. At snappi, our mission is to revolutionize the financial experience for individuals and businesses by providing a fully digital, user-friendly platform that ensures accessibility, efficiency, and transparency. Our vision is to be the leading digital bank, delivering innovative financial solutions tailored to the evolving needs of our clients. By prioritizing transparency, efficiency, inclusion, and customer satisfaction, we aim to build lasting relationships and assist our clients to realize their aspirations for a fulfilling life.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2450882/snappi_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/snappi-receives-banking-license-from-the-european-central-bank-302185690.html