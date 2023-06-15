app-menu Social mobile

SNEC insight: Global module makers join 600W+ trend, with Trina Solar leading the ultra-high power and n-type field

SHANGHAI, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A news from OFweek:

At the 16th International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Conference and Exhibition in Shanghai in May major players unveiled their latest 600W+ PV modules. In particular, 600W+ modules using 210mm technology have gained a clear lead, accounting for 60% of the exhibits. In the PERC, TOPCon and HJT technology routes, 81% of 600W+ modules are based on the first two technologies. 600W+ modules and 210mm i-TOPCon technology have emerged as a definitive trend.

Mainstream manufacturers have joined 600W+ trend, and 210mm technology has a 60% share

82% of module manufacturers showcased nearly 100 600W+ modules at the show. In terms of cell size of these modules, about 90% of the modules, particularly among the 600W+ exhibits, were comprised of 210mm, 182mm and rectangular cells. Of these, the 210mm cell held firm sway, with a 60% share, demonstrating large-format high-power modules have emerged as the prevailing industry trend.

Furthermore, to maximize power output and optimize container space utilization and cell spacing within modules, Trina Solar has pioneered in introducing rectangular cell technology, setting a trend in the industry.

*Note: incomplete statistics of 600W+ exhibits.

TOPCon and PERC enjoy 80% market share, with 210mm n-type technology emerging as the mainstay of 600W+ modules

In terms of technology routes, an extensive analysis of 279 module exhibits presented by 68 manufacturers at the SNEC highlights the significant presence of 600W+ high-power modules, employing diverse technological routes including PERC, TOPCon and HJT. PERC modules accounted for 44.8%, TOPCon modules for 36.5%, and HJT modules 17.7%. These figures emphasize the steady rise of n-type technology for next-generation solar cells, firmly establishing its position as the prevailing choice in the PV market.

Furthermore, with the integration of n-type technology, module power continues to increase. At the SNEC nearly 20 modules power exceeded 700W+, and all relied on 210mm technology. Among them, 12 modules incorporated HJT technology, and six modules incorporated TOPCon technology.

Trina Solar has taken the lead in introducing high-power modules based on the 210mm wafer, leading the industry into 600W+ era, as demonstrated at the SNEC. The exhibition also highlighted the n-type trend. Trina Solar unveiled its n-type i-TOPCon Advanced technology globally, upon which the Vertex N portfolio will undergo a comprehensive upgrade, with the power output of mass-produced modules reaching 700W next year.

Original link: https://solar.ofweek.com/2023-06/ART-260008-8120-30599048.html

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2100004/image_805511_38616797.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/snec-insight-global-module-makers-join-600w-trend-with-trina-solar-leading-the-ultra-high-power-and-n-type-field-301852145.html

