SODA Lauches SDV Kit: Vehicle Creation 2x Faster, 4x Less Cost

Marzo 6, 2024

LONDON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Today, SODA launched SDV Kit, marking a major milestone for the automotive industry. This is the world’s first ready-to-use kit for Software Defined Vehicle creation.

SODA SDV Kit addresses the automakers critical demand for faster vehicle software engineering amidst shrinking budgets and traditional outsourcing to over 150 suppliers.

SDV Kit includes:

SDV Kit empowers automotive innovators to develop vehicle software 2x faster, reducing the time-to-market for new vehicle models with 4x less cost, with no compromise on quality, safety, and security.

SDV Kit is made for:

As the Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) market is projected to reach a staggering $700 billion by 2034, SODA SDV Kit is the toolset in this gold rush, offering the ‘shovels’ needed for companies to ‘mine’ efficiently and effectively.

Beyond automakers, this innovation extends its benefits to the end-user; car buyers will enjoy faster releases of new models, seamless over-the-air updates and advanced vehicle features, turning cars into evolving living spaces on wheels.

To get further details on SODA SDV Kit and to begin the journey towards a Software Defined Vehicle, visit soda.auto/sdv-kit.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2356129/SODA_Vehicle_Kit.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2356128/SODA_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/soda-lauches-sdv-kit-vehicle-creation-2x-faster-4x-less-cost-302081477.html

