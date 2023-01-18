app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

SOFAR Launches 100-125kW C&I PV Solutions Globally at WFES 2023

Gennaio 18, 2023

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SOFAR, the global leading supplier of PV and energy storage solutions, officially launches the brand-new inverter globally – SOFAR 100-125KTL-G4 at World Future Energy Summit.

Optimized for C&I and small-scale utility solar, SOFAR unveiled its latest string inverter solution 100-125KTL-G4, which features the integration of industry-leading ultra-high current, easy installation and intelligent protection. The product characterizes 10*40A multiple MPPTs plus ultra-high current, perfectly compatible with high power modules and various roof designs, ensuring lower LCOE and higher yields. Weighing less than 75kg, the inverter is easy to install without extra labor costs. Meanwhile, the cloud monitoring platform makes it possible for hassle-free O&M. The inverter is also available for AFCI and I-V curve scanning, and has IP65 protection along with C5 anti-corrosion, which is resilient to harsh conditions in MEA.

Apart from the new product launch, SOFAR are also showcasing various utility and energy storage solutions among which 255KTL-HV-TRO is highlighted. Specifically designed for ground utility projects, the product features PID recovery and IP66 protection with a maximum efficiency up to 99.02%, aiming to realize low O&M costs, stable performance and maximized system efficiency. The SOFAR 255kW inverter has won a total order of over 1GW for utility-scale PV in China in 2022.

After the debut of 100-125KTL-G4, SOFAR signed a total of 510MW distribution agreement with Noon Energy, Almajd, Nanosun and Beacon.

“MEA is one of the most attractive markets in renewable energy industry. SOFAR believes that this year will witness a steady growth in MEA’s PV market. SOFAR will be dedicated to continuous technology innovation and providing the most competitive solutions for customers in the future.” said Jesse Lau, Head of SOFAR Middle East & Africa.

About SOFAR

SOFAR is a global leading supplier of solar PV and energy storage solutions and committed to be the leader of digital energy solutions. The company supports the transition to renewable energy through a comprehensive portfolio including PV inverters from 1kW to 255kW, hybrid inverters from 3kW to 20kW, battery storage system and smart energy management solutions for residential, C&I, and utility-scale applications. SOFAR has always insisted on independent innovation, established a global R&D network with three R&D centers. As the world’s fastest-growing solar energy brand, SOFAR has become TOP5 Global Hybrid Inverter Suppliers.

Learn more about SOFAR by visiting: https://www.sofarsolar.com/.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1985588/SOFAR_100_125KTL_G4.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sofar-launches-100-125kw-ci-pv-solutions-globally-at-wfes-2023-301724745.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

ITALIAN CAPITAL OF CULTURE 2023: EVENTS AND PROJECTS INSPIRED BY THE VISION OF “CULTURE AS A CURE” GET UNDERWAY

– Bergamo and Brescia are demonstrating the power of Culture as a Cure. A host of projects and e…

IPwe Launches Smart Intangible Asset Management–SaaS Solution for IP Valuation, Management, and Transactions

– The only AI and blockchain-based tool that removes the complexity and cost of valuing and tran…

SeMI Technologies becomes Weaviate

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SeMI Technologies has adopted the name of its flagship p…

ESG AND DISABILITY DATA WHITE PAPER LAUNCHED BY THE VALUABLE 500 AT WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — At the World Economic Forum, the Valuable 500 l…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl