SOFTSWISS Invests in Largest European Social Casino

16 Aprile 2024

GZIRA, Malta, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — SOFTSWISS, a global tech expert with over 15 years of experience in iGaming, acquired a significant stake in Ously Games GmbH, the driving force behind the fastest-growing European social casino SpinArena.net.

As a result of these investments, SOFTSWISS partnered with the German enterprise Ously Games GmbH to develop a new comprehensive software solution for social casinos, aligning with recent iGaming industry trends.

Social casinos, a fast-developing trend in online entertainment, offer a unique fusion of popular casino games and social networking features. Unlike traditional casinos, they operate without real-money betting, utilising virtual currency for gameplay. Social Casinos revenue primarily stems from virtual goods sales, enriching gameplay without monetary risks.

The business model of launching a social casino has no licence requirements or advertising restrictions and grows globally year by year. As per modest estimates, the global social casino games market is projected to reach 10 billion euro by 2030. About 85 million people around the globe daily play at social casinos.

The largest by the number of slot games European social casino, SpinArena.net, provided by Ously Games GmbH, has seen its player basetriple since the beginning of 2023, surpassing 700 thousand players. With a collection of over 3,000 games from almost 40 providers, the casino reached a one million euro annual turnover.

Ivan Montik, Founder of SOFTSWISS, comments on the agreement: “Anticipating the development of social casinos within the iGaming industry, SOFTSWISS made strategic investments to diversify its portfolio. Together, we aim to create a comprehensive platform for social casinos, enriching the robust ecosystem of iGaming products provided by our company.”

Ously Games GmbH founder Jochen Martinezshares his expectations: “We are delighted to forge a strategic partnership with the global technology provider SOFTSWISS. This alliance brings invaluable insights, innovations, and profound expertise to both parties. Collaborating with SOFTSWISS opens new horizons and ensures access to top-notch resources and support essential for thriving in the competitive landscape of online entertainment.”

About SOFTSWISSSOFTSWISS is an international tech company offering top-notch solutions for iGaming for over 15 years. In 2013, SOFTSWISS was the first to introduce a Bitcoin-optimised online gaming solutions.

About Ously GamesOusly Games is a German enterprise, the provider of SpinArena.net, Europe’s largest social casino by number of slots.

