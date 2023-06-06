app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Sonata Software announces strategic partnership with SAP Commerce to drive digital innovation

Giugno 6, 2023

Partnership will enable customers to leverage the power of SAP Commerce’s advanced capabilities and Sonata’s expertise in delivering digital commerce solutions to achieve their business goals

BANGALORE, India, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sonata Software, a global Modernization and Digital Engineering company, has announced a strategic partnership with SAP Commerce to drive digital innovation and help businesses accelerate their digital transformation journey.

 

SAP Commerce, a leading enterprise e-commerce platform, will be integrated with Sonata Software’s digital commerce expertise to provide customers with end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including storefront design, implementation, and maintenance. The partnership aims to offer seamless and personalized experiences to customers across various touchpoints and channels.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Anthony Lange, Global Partner Officer of Sonata Software, said, “We are excited to partner with SAP Commerce to drive digital innovation and help businesses adapt to the new normal. Our collaboration will enable customers to leverage the power of SAP Commerce’s advanced capabilities and Sonata’s expertise in delivering digital commerce solutions to achieve their business goals.”

As part of the partnership, Sonata Software will provide implementation and customization services, integration with third-party systems, and ongoing support and maintenance. The company will also leverage its domain expertise and innovative solutions to enhance the SAP Commerce platform’s functionality and value proposition. The joint expertise will enable businesses to unlock the full potential of the SAP Commerce platform. It will deliver exceptional experiences to the customer, driving growth in the digital economy.

The partnership will also enable Sonata Software to expand its offerings and reach a broader customer base across various industries and geographies as we expand. With SAP Commerce’s global presence and Sonata Software’s deep knowledge of local markets, customers can expect tailored and effective solutions that meet their unique business needs.

About Sonata Software

For more information, press only:Nandita VenkateshSonata Software LimitedA.P.S. Trust Building,Bull Temple Road, N.R. ColonyBangalore 560019, IndiaTel: +91 80 67781999Nandita.v@sonata-software.com 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/689012/3972645/Sonata_Software_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sonata-software-announces-strategic-partnership-with-sap-commerce-to-drive-digital-innovation-301843401.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Avvocato Daniela Etna: “Marchi e brevetti, attenzione al fai da te: fondamentale rivolgersi a un professionista per la loro tutela”

(Adnkronos) – L’Avvocato, che opera tra Roma e Civitavecchia, mette in guardia dalle procedure se…

YuanTech Solar’s European Debut at Intersolar Europe 2023

SHANGHAI, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — YuanTech Solar, a new PV brand, is set to present its comp…

WaveBL Secures $26 Million Series B Funding Round

The Funding will Fuel WaveBL’s Global Growth and Market Expansion in the Digital Trade Documents …

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl