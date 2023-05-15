app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Sonata Software – International Revenue in $ grew by 8.6% QoQ, and Domestic Gross Contribution grew by 2.9% QoQ.

Maggio 15, 2023

– Consolidated FY’23 PAT grew by 20% YoY. Delivered Q4’2023 PAT of ₹ 113.8 cr (Normalized PAT after one time M&A expenses of ₹ 126.8 cr). The Board recommends a final dividend of ₹ 8.75 per share (FY’23 dividend ₹ 15.75 per share).

BANGALORE, India, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sonata Software, a global IT services and technology solutions company, today reported its audited financial results for its 4th quarter and year ended 31stMarch 2023.

 

 

Speaking on the quarterly results Mr. Samir Dhir, MD & CEO of the Company said, “We are excited to report yet another quarter of Industry-leading growth. Our Rupee Revenue for Q4 FY’23 grew by 9% QoQ (8.6% in Dollar terms). Full-year rupee Revenue grew by 29%. (18.1 % in USD terms). Consolidated PAT for FY’23 grew by 20% YoY. Our modernization-driven solutions enabled three large deal wins, including our largest-ever deal win of $160M. In addition, we completed the acquisition of Quant Systems in the quarter to strengthen our recently announced incubating BFSI and Healthcare verticals.”

Speaking on the results Mr. Sujit Mohanty, MD & CEO of Sonata Information Technology Limited said, “Our domestic products and services division had an outstanding year of financial performance. Our Gross Contribution grew by 2.9% QoQ and 29% YoY on full year basis. Our FY’23 PAT grew by 39% YoY. We are seeing the positive results of our focus on multi-year annuity enterprise sales and will continue to prioritize enterprise clients to drive further growth.”

Performance Highlights for the quarter:                                                                                                                            

About Sonata Software

For further information, please contact: Nandita Venkatesh Sonata Software Limited CIN- L72200MH1994PLC082110 A.P.S. Trust Building, Bull Temple Road, N.R. Colony Bangalore 560004, India Tel: +91 80 67781996 nandita.v@sonata-software.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/689012/Sonata_Software_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sonata-software–international-revenue-in–grew-by-8-6-qoq-and-domestic-gross-contribution-grew-by-2-9-qoq-301824274.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Negri Arredamento ammoderna l’area cucine, parole d’ordine: innovazione ed ecosostenibilità

(Adnkronos) – Spazi ampliati, vasto assortimento, ma anche grande attenzione ai temi della sosten…

Secondo Kaspersky, sono stati rubati quasi 30.000 dollari tramite un falso portafoglio hardware

(Adnkronos) – Milano, 15 maggio 2023 . Gli investitori in criptovalute spesso si rivolgono ai por…

Fidelis New Energy’s new receiving facility will make Aalborg one of Europe’s leaders in CO2 management

– COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In 2026, Denmark will have its first large-s…

Piani Individuali di Risparmio (PIR): una panoramica completa su queste forme d’investimento

(Adnkronos) – Milano 15 maggio 2023. I Piani Individuali di Risparmio, comunemente conosciuti com…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl