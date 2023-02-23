Sonata Software signs definitive agreement with Quant Systems Inc., An Enterprise Data Analytics and Cloud Modernization company

Febbraio 23, 2023

To acquire 100% stake in all-cash deal

The biggest-ever acquisition in Sonata Software’s history, accelerates Sonata’s capabilities in Modernization and Digital Engineering space

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sonata Software, a leading Modernization and Digital Engineering company, has announced that Sonata Software North America Inc., (SSNA), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sonata Software Limited (SSL), has signed a definitive agreement with the Shareholders of Quant Systems INC., a Texas (USA) based IT Solutions and Software company, to acquire 100% stake.

This acquisition is in line with Sonata’s strategy to accelerate the growth curve and build scale. It will accelerate Sonata’s capabilities in Enterprise Data Analytics, Cloud modernization, Cyber security, Salesforce, Data Privacy, Adobe, and Digital & Mobile App solutions, including differentiated IPs for Salesforce (workbox.io) and Chatbot (LISA) technologies. It will expand Sonata’s domain expertise in Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Consumer/Retail and others. Its strong leadership team has rich experience and a successful track record in client services, and technology innovation in the areas of Digital transformation, Enterprise Data, Salesforce, Data Privacy, Snowflake and Adobe

“We aim to be the fastest-growing next-gen Digital firm delivering Modernization & Digital outcomes for enterprises through our Platformation™ Framework. To achieve this vision, we have outlined some key strategic drivers to build scale through service offering expansion in Modernization, invest in BFSI and Healthcare & Life Sciences verticals, and build global centres. Quant Systems aligns to our strategic drivers and will enable us to win larger deals in our focus-verticals and adds two large clients to our top 5 clients list,” said Samir Dhir, MD & CEO, Sonata Software Limited.

Founded in 2008, Quant Systems has shown tremendous growth year-on-year. It has a team of over 300 Engineers in delivery centres across India (Hyderabad) and Costa Rica along with Onshore presence in North America to deliver high-quality client service. Quant boasts of marquee logos in BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Consumer & Retail. It has built a strong partner ecosystem of industry leading players including, AWS, Adobe, Salesforce, Snowflake, and Google Cloud. Quant’s innovative IPs – Workbox.io and LISA Chatbot – broadens Sonata Software’s offerings as part of its Platformation™ strategy. LISA enables true Omni-channel experience by integrating Enterprise systems, Contact Centre and support system solutions, while Workbox simplifies Digital Document Management.

“We are proud of our growth and the results we have delivered over the past 15 years for which we are thankful to our clients. Joining the Sonata family will enable us to take our innovative IPs and deep expertise to a broader clientele to solve complex cloud and data management challenges. This will also open up more growth avenues for our people and deepen the bench of valuable skills,” said Srini Veeravelli, CEO, Quant Systems Inc.

