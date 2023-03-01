app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Sonata Software signs with Mumbai Indians as Associate Partner for Women’s T20 league in India

Marzo 1, 2023

BANGALORE, India, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sonata Software, a leading Modernization and Digital Engineering company, has announced that it has signed up with Mumbai Indians as an Associate Partner ahead of the premier T20 women’s league in India.

Sonata Software logo will be prominently visible on the players kits and this partnership marks Sonata Software’s first-ever cricket sponsorship, globally.

“It is indeed a matter of pride for us to be associated with Mumbai Indians and the Women’s T20 league. This association symbolises our continued commitment to enable and promote avenues for women talent to realise their true potential at work and outside of work. We are confident that the players will inspire thousands of Sonatians and others by demonstrating that they are second to none,” said Balaji Kumar, Chief Human Resource Officer, Sonata Software Limited.

Mumbai Indians is the most successful teams in T20 cricket, with the men’s team winning 5 titles and now the women’s team, that is set to debut this year. Mumbai Indians comprises of legends in the coaching team, marquee international and Indian players, and local domestic talent who could be the ones to watch out for.

“The Women’s T20 League is going to change the landscape of women’s cricket, globally. It is going to become one of the biggest-ever platforms for many young and talented women cricketers to show their class and mettle. The team that displays the ‘Play Big’ mindset will triumph,” addedRoshan Shetty, Chief Revenue Officer, Sonata Software Limited.

Commenting on the partnership, Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, “We are glad to partner with Sonata Software as we embark on our journey in women’s cricket. We are excited about extending the MI ethos to the women’s team and building on the success enjoyed by us over the years. We look forward to working with Sonata Software, who have debuted in cricket sponsorship, and enhancing their engagement with our paltan across the world.”

Mumbai Indians play the season opener of WPL 2023 on 4th March 2023, at DY Patil Stadium.

About Sonata Software

For more information, press only:Nandita VenkateshSonata Software Limited CIN- L72200MH1994PLC082110 A.P.S. Trust Building,Bull Temple Road, N.R. Colony Bangalore 560004, India Tel:+91806778199 Nandita.v@sonata-software.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2012867/Associate_Partner_Sonata_Software.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/689012/Sonata_Software_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sonata-software-signs-with-mumbai-indians-as-associate-partner-for-womens-t20-league-in-india-301759213.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Nota stampa sulle recenti dichiarazioni in relazione all’area su cui sorge l’ippodromo Snai La Maura

(Adnkronos) – Milano, 01/03/2023. Alla luce delle recenti dichiarazioni riportate su vari organi …

OPPO Pledges Carbon Neutrality Across its Operations by 2050 at MWC 2023

(Adnkronos) – BARCELONA, SPAIN – Media OutReach – 1 March 2023 – In recent years, the issue of cl…

Vantage clinches 11 new awards in 2023 from ForexBrokers.com and Ultimate Fintech.

Vantage is recognised as the Best CFD Broker in Australia by Business Tabloid. SYDNEY, March 1, 2…

Best in Class, TeamSystem lancia la Sfida per i Professionisti nel Futuro

(Adnkronos) – Milano 1 marzo 2023- Best in Class è il contest per commercialisti e consulenti del…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl