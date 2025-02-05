app-menu Social mobile

Sopra Steria Next unveils its study “Generative AI: from Exploration to Impact”

5 Febbraio 2025

PARIS, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sopra Steria Next, the consultancy division of the Sopra Steria Group, a major player in European technology, publishes the second edition of its study on the global generative AI market. The study “Generative AI – From Exploration to Impact” explores the dynamics of the generative artificial intelligence market, the challenges to be met, and the opportunities to maximize the value of generative AI.

At a glance:

Fabrice Asvazadourian, CEO of Sopra Steria Next, commented: “2024 stands out as a year of contrast: on one hand, there is technological dynamism and a wealth of AI solutions; on the other, companies are still striving for maturity to fully embrace this revolution. The path is set, but widespread adoption remains a challenge. To succeed, it is no longer enough to simply conduct experiments: the focus now must be on consolidating the foundations, prioritizing the integration of solutions, and concentrating on their tangible impact. The coming months will be decisive in turning this technological momentum into a true driver of process and business reinvention.”

2024, a year of acceleration for the generative AI marketSopra Steria Next reports that 2024 marks a turning point for generative AI. On one hand, its growth has accelerated dramatically, with nearly a doubling of investments from major tech players in AI infrastructure and GenAI labs, and on the other hand, Nvidia has been able to meet the surge in demand for its GPUs. With the recent announcements from Amazon, Stargate, and Meta, this trend of massive investment should continue into 2025 and beyond.

Contact:Aurélien Flaugnattiaurelien.flaugnatti@soprasteria.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2612703/Sopra_Steria_Next_1.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2612702/Sopra_Steria_Next_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sopra-steria-next-unveils-its-study-generative-ai-from-exploration-to-impact-302367956.html

