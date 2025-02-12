app-menu Social mobile

Sopra Steria ranked best-in-class in ServiceNow Services in Europe by PAC

12 Febbraio 2025

– PARIS, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sopra Steria, a major player in European technology, has been recognised as one of Europe’s top suppliers of ServiceNow-related services by the internationally renowned PAC INNOVATION RADAR – one of only five providers to achieve a ‘Best-in-Class’ overall rating in 2024

The RADAR analysed the strengths and capabilities of 20 different providers, evaluating organisations on their portfolio, vision, strategy, and client engagements.

Sopra Steria has been ranked ‘Best in Class’ – the highest classification available – both in its overall ServiceNow capability and ServiceNow services applied to public sector.

Sopra Steria has been recognized as a key player in ServiceNow services across Europe, demonstrating strengths in several critical areas. The company has been recognized to maintain a strong focus on the European market, leveraging its extensive expertise in IT services, digital transformation, and consulting to support a variety of industries, including the public sector, financial services, and healthcare.

PAC highlighted Sopra Steria’s ability to extend ServiceNow capabilities beyond traditional IT service management (ITSM) to areas such as customer service, HR service delivery, and risk management. Sopra Steria’s deep understanding of regulatory environments and longstanding relationships with governmental bodies further reinforce its position as a trusted partner for ServiceNow implementations across Europe.

PAC also underlined the company’s pan-European approach, allowing for the transfer of best practices between countries, fostering a robust knowledge-sharing ecosystem that enhances its ServiceNow capabilities. With offices and innovation centres in regions such as France, the UK, Spain, and the Nordics, Sopra Steria provides local support and understands market-specific challenges. This regional presence enables the company to respond effectively and consider regulatory and cultural factors affecting each country’s digital transformation initiatives.

