Sopra Steria recognised as a Leader in End-to-End Cloud Infrastructure Management Services

10 Settembre 2024

PARIS, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Sopra Steria, a major player in the European tech sector, announced today that its practices have been ranked among the “leaders” in the 2024 NelsonHall NEAT analysis of the End-to-End Cloud Infrastructure Management Services market segment.

 

 

NelsonHall’s NEAT report assessed twenty companies across the globe and analyzes the performance of vendors offering end-to-end cloud infrastructure management services. The NEAT tool allows strategic sourcing managers to assess the capability of vendors across a range of criteria and business situations and identify the best performing vendors overall, and with specific capabilities around cloud management, cloud orchestration, Microsoft Azure, AWS, and GCP.

Sopra Steria’s cloud services approach leverages its end-to-end capabilities, assets, and its own experience. The recognition of Sopra Steria is based on the following strengths:

Olivier Tarrit, CEO Digital Platform Services of Sopra Steria Group, said: “At Sopra Steria, we are committed to empower our clients with cutting-edge cloud solutions that drive their digital transformation journey. This recognition from NelsonHall validates our strategic approach to end-to-end cloud infrastructure management. By leveraging our innovative IP, expanding our Centers of Excellence, and focusing on sustainability and security, we’re not just managing cloud infrastructures – we’re shaping the future of digital business. Our global Digital Platform Services team is fully committed to support Infrastructure and Cloud business stakes, with the goal to continue delivering tangible value to our clients, helping them navigate the complexities of cloud adoption and optimization with confidence and agility.”

Click here to see more.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861938/Sopra_Steria_Logo.jpg

Media contact:Aurélien Flaugnatti aurelien.flaugnatti@soprasteria.com 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/sopra-steria-recognised-as-a-leader-in-end-to-end-cloud-infrastructure-management-services-302243887.html

