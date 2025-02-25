Skip to main content
Sopra Steria recognised by CDP for its environmental performance for the 8th consecutive year

25 Febbraio 2025

PARIS, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — For the eighth year running, Sopra Steria, a major player in the European tech sector, has been included in the CDP’s “A list” of the world’s best-performing companies in terms of climate commitment.

The CDP’s annual assessment methodology is recognised as the benchmark for transparency and rating of companies’ environmental programmes. Sopra Steria’s continued inclusion in the CDP’s “A list” (the new name of the Carbon Disclosure Project, an independent, not-for-profit international organisation that works for transparency and progress in environmental matters) bears witness to the fact the Group’s operations, supply chain and the services it offers its customers take climate issues into account.

Axelle Lemaire, Executive Director in charge of Sustainable Performance and Corporate Social Responsibility at Sopra Steria, said: “It is with humility and pride that we welcome this recognition, which testifies to a sincere and committed approach, guided by transparency and the monitoring of efforts made as part of our environmental programme. As a major player in the tech sector, Sopra Steria has a particular responsibility: to measure the carbon footprint of digital services, to set an example, and to demonstrate how technology can be used to steer and accelerate the sustainable transition of our customers and partners. Faced with the challenges of climate change and the environment, the industry is only at the beginning of its awareness. This awareness cannot wane, and Sopra Steria is playing a leading role in asserting a European identity around responsible digital technologies.”

Contact: Laura Bandiera, laura.bandiera@soprasteria.com 

