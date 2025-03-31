Southern Linc Leverages OneLayer to Enhance Management and Security of Its Ericsson Private Cellular Network

31 Marzo 2025

BOSTON, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OneLayer, the leader in private LTE/5G OT management and Zero Trust security, is proud to announce that Southern Linc, the wireless subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), has selected OneLayer’s Bridge platform to enhance the management and security of its highly reliable, highly secure CriticalLinc™ LTE network.

Leveraging Ericsson’s core network technology, Southern Linc owns and manages a private regional LTE network covering 122,000 square miles of service territory. The network supports a wide variety of devices and applications for commercial and utility customers including electric grid control and monitoring devices, cellular routers, mission-critical push-to-talk services, smartphones, hotspots, laptops/tablets, sensors, and more. With significantly increasing demand for network access, Southern Linc selected OneLayer’s Bridge platform to enhance the management and security of the CriticalLinc network.

“Southern Linc is a pioneer in utility operations and the leader in private LTE for both maturity and scale,” remarked Dave Mor, CEO of OneLayer. “This joint collaboration is a significant milestone, and we’re proud to be part of their commitment to operational excellence.”

OneLayer’s Bridge solution provides customized network management and security capabilities that address Southern Linc’s unique needs. The platform offers high-accuracy device fingerprinting, which enables effective profiling and reclassification of devices. Furthermore, it correlates device identities across IP and cellular networks and provides real-time detection of hidden devices. This comprehensive asset management solution improves Southern Linc’s network control and supports efficient scaling.

With the OneLayer solution, Southern Linc has full visibility and control of all devices on its network. This visibility and control helps facilitate effective management of device communications, and it provides insights into devices connected behind routers.

“Our partnership with OneLayer allows us to scale and secure all of the devices on our network so we can effectively and efficiently expand network utilization,” said Alan McIntyre, Vice President of Engineering and Operations at Southern Linc. “OneLayer’s Bridge platform gives us control of connected assets on our LTE network and provides essential tools to better manage and secure our network as usage expands,” he continued.

OneLayer also supports Southern Linc’s security position by enabling detection and response to network threats swiftly, often reducing response times from weeks to mere hours. Through robust policy enforcement, network segmentation and device quarantining capabilities, the Bridge platform seamlessly executes established security policies and enhances overall network resilience.

OneLayer is dedicated to helping private network owners enhance their operational efficiency and security. One of their strategic objectives is to support leading utilities in their digital transformation journeys. For more information about OneLayer’s solutions, visit www.OneLayer.com.

About OneLayer

OneLayer provides advanced asset management, operational intelligence, and zero trust security for private LTE and 5G networks. Its technology empowers enterprises to manage their cellular networks seamlessly without the need for cellular expertise. For more information, visit www.onelayer.com.

About Southern Linc

Southern Linc is a wireless communications company and wholly-owned subsidiary of Southern Company. Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. Providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy with excellent service is our mission. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Linc delivers highly reliable, highly secure wireless voice and data services via the CriticalLinc™ 4G LTE Advanced network to Southern Company electric utilities as well as to a wide range of businesses and public sector agencies across Alabama, Georgia and southeastern Mississippi. The CriticalLinc network provides over-the-air encryption from devices to towers and supports encryption from towers to the network’s core data centers. This mission-critical network design conveys a highly reliable suite of LTE services that will support the most critical business processes.

