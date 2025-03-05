Special Integrated Logistics Zone Company (SILZ) Announces Groundbreaking of Lenovo’s New Manufacturing Facility at Riyadh Integrated

5 Marzo 2025

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Special Integrated Logistics Zone (SILZ) Company proudly announces the groundbreaking of Lenovo’s new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Riyadh Integrated to build millions of Saudi-Made laptops and desktops, as well as servers.

The manufacturing facility will be built on a 200,000 square meter site and is strategically located just 15 minutes from King Khalid International Airport within Riyadh Integrated Logistics Zone, the factory will benefit from streamlined logistics, efficient infrastructure, and seamless connectivity, and be closer to customers across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

This initiative is the result of a strategic collaboration between Alat and Lenovo, an innovative Public Investment Fund company committed to transforming global industries and establishing a world-class manufacturing hub in the Kingdom. Alat’s role as an investment partner highlights its dedication to boosting the capabilities of the technological sector in Saudi Arabia, further contributing to Lenovo’s supply chain excellence, which is ranked #10 globally by Gartner.

Dr. Fadi Al-Buhairan, Chief Executive Officer of SILZ, stated: “Welcoming Lenovo to Riyadh Integrated solidifies our position as a leading hub for advanced manufacturing and technology in the region. The groundbreaking ceremony, in collaboration with Alat, marks a pivotal moment for Saudi Arabia’s technology sector. Lenovo’s choice to establish its manufacturing base here demonstrates their confidence in Riyadh Integrated world-class infrastructure and strategic location as a gateway to the MENA market. We are confident that this partnership will generate significant employment, stimulate economic growth, and contribute extensively to Saudi Vision 2030’s objectives”.

Scheduled to begin production in 2026, the new facility will complement Lenovo’s global manufacturing network and utilize Riyadh Integrated’s cutting-edge facilities to bring its industry-leading products, services, and solutions to market more swiftly. This collaboration between Alat and Lenovo is expected to create up to 15,000 direct jobs and 45,000 indirect jobs, significantly benefiting the Saudi economy and aligning with the broader initiative to develop a thriving technology ecosystem within the Kingdom.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2634407/SILZ_Facility_Alat_Lenovo.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2634427/SILZ_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/special-integrated-logistics-zone-company-silz-announces-groundbreaking-of-lenovos-new-manufacturing-facility-at-riyadh-integrated-302393077.html