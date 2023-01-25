app-menu Social mobile

Spiro™ Appoints Luke D’Arcy New Executive Vice President of Business Development

Gennaio 25, 2023

– LONDON, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Spiro™, the brand experience agency within the GES collective, today announced the appointment of Luke D’Arcy as Global Executive Vice President of Business Development. In his new role, D’Arcy will direct and oversee the efforts of the experiential marketing agency’s growing worldwide team and work in close conjunction with today’s top brands to deliver dynamic, impactful experiences for audiences.

D’Arcy brings more than 20 years of brand experience to the Spiro table, most recently holding numerous executive roles at Momentum Worldwide, where he helped develop and propel experiential marketing initiatives for the likes of American Express, Coca-Cola, Nike and Samsung, among other major names. A Harvard Business School alumnus, D’Arcy also honed his skills at lauded global advertising agencies Havas Creative and Iris and served as partnership director during the launch of Sir Richard Branson’sUnited Kingdom-based Formula 1 Virgin Racing team.  

D’Arcy’s efforts have also helped rack up more than 15 of advertising’s top honors, earning recognition from Adweek, Cannes Lion, Clio, Diversity and many other trusted industry authorities.

“At Spiro, our success starts with hiring leaders who have a proven history of delivering high-impact results,” said Spiro Global President Jeff Stelmach. “Luke D’Arcy’s track record speaks for itself, and we’re honored to welcome such a seasoned and decorated leader to the Spiro family as we kick off 2023.”  

D’Arcy assumes his new position at Spiro effective immediately. For more on Spiro, visit ThisIsSpiro.com.

Spiro, part of the GES collective, is the global brand experience agency for the NEW NOW™. We create global events and experiences that redefine how humans connect, and we bring them to life across integrated physical, digital, mobile and hybrid mediums. Working with some of the world’s most recognized brands, Spiro’s strategists, creators, innovators, builders, marketers and specialists are skilled in analytic & strategic event management, creative design, and production. Working together, we deliver high-impact experiential exhibits, conferences & events, product launches, sponsorship activations, and consumer pop-ups that unite audiences – wherever they may be.

Media Contact: Ashley Serafinaserafin@thisisspiro.com 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1982567/Darcy.jpg Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1774232/Spiro_Part_Of_The_GES_Collective_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/spiro-appoints-luke-darcy-new-executive-vice-president-of-business-development-301720695.html

