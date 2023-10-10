app-menu Social mobile

SpyHunter Web Security Protects Against Online Scams & Risky Websites

Ottobre 10, 2023

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — EnigmaSoft Limited, a company focused on providing robust anti-malware solutions, has released SpyHunter Web Security – a FREE browser extension that helps users block dangerous sites and web-based threats. SpyHunter Web Security offers enhanced protection against online security risks. SpyHunter Web Security seamlessly integrates with popular web browsers and alerts users about potentially harmful websites before they are opened.

To try SpyHunter Web Security for FREE, visithttps://www.enigmasoftware.com/products/spyhunter-web-security/.

Increase Security by Blocking & Avoiding Dangerous Websites

SpyHunter Web Security is a free standalone browser extension that functions independently from other EnigmaSoft products. EnigmaSoft also offers SpyHunter 5 and SpyHunter for Mac, which are complete desktop solutions that provide comprehensive protection against malware and other threats. To detect and remove malware for FREE, go to https://www.enigmasoftware.com/products/spyhunter/.

SpyHunter Web Security Improves Your Online Privacy & Security

Want to Become an Affiliate and Promote SpyHunter for 55% Payout?

Get a 55% commission at the typical retail price of $72, and you get over $39 in your pocket for each first sale! To learn more on how to become an affiliate and promote SpyHunter, visit https://www.enigmasoftware.com/promote-spyhunter-join-affiliate-program/.

About EnigmaSoft Limited

EnigmaSoft Limited is a privately held Irish company with offices and global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. EnigmaSoft is best known for developing and distributing SpyHunter. SpyHunter detects and removes malware and enhances Internet privacy. SpyHunter 5 has scored top grades in comparative testing by independent third-party testing labs such as AV-TEST. SpyHunter 5 has also been certified by AppEsteem and TRUSTe.

Connect with EnigmaSoft: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2241727/spyhunter_web_security_in_action.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/802706/EnigmaSoft___Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/spyhunter-web-security-protects-against-online-scams–risky-websites-301951360.html

