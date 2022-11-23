Squared Financial Group Appoints New Chief Commercial Officer to Bolster Business Development

Novembre 23, 2022

– Special focus on business planning and development- Revamping of the website and mobile apps

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Leading global brokerage firm Squared Financial appoints Andreas Lazarou as its new Chief Commercial Officer, strengthening business planning and catalyzing business development.

Lazarou’s hire is another step in the Group’s efforts to scale the business and become a one-stop shop for traders and investors around the world. The firm is in the process of revamping its website and updating its mobile trading apps. The technology, infrastructure and support it has built to optimize its customers’ trading experience have drawn it closer to marking its presence in the trading arena. Lazarou will spearhead business development and marketing. His passion for marketing trends will drive expansion and increase sales volumes, grow brand image and presence, and maintain online and offline reputation. He brings 20 years of experience in marketing, communications, and business development strategy.

Andreas Lazarou, CCO at Squared Financial, commented: “I’m very excited to join Squared Financial at a time when the Group is thriving to mark milestone after milestone. The trading scene is crammed with brokerage companies, and this is when Squared Financial wants to stand out with its avant-garde vision of trading. I am sure that the team and I will use what was already built as a springboard to greater future success.”

Husam Al Kurdi, CEO at Squared Financial Group, added: “Andreas’s proven experience and strategic acumen driving growth and strengthening brand image is what we need here at Squared Financial. As we aim at becoming investors’ long-term partner, we see our team grow, our offerings increase, our jurisdictions expand, and our strategy adapt to the ever-changing challenging world. Andreas’s addition to the team will make a difference.”

About Squared Financial

Squared Financial is a new-generation multi-asset and multi-jurisdiction firm that offers global access to more than 10,000 financial products and services. It offers multilingual customer support and FinTech designed to help investors manage, grow and diversify their investments.

Founded in 2005, Squared Financial combines more than 15 years of financial expertise and market experience with new and dynamic leadership. In 2020, a very ambitious expansion program was started to bring together the best technology and people to deliver a world-class global service that will meet and exceed clients’ short and long-term investment goals.

More information can be found at www.squaredfinancial.com.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1953612/Squared_Financial.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951337/SQF_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/ae/news-releases/squared-financial-group-appoints-new-chief-commercial-officer-to-bolster-business-development-301685325.html