SquaredFinancial Founder and CEO, Philippe Ghanem, takes over the business, Husam Al Kurdi moves on to pursue new venture

Maggio 4, 2023

Moving on to his own venture but still collaborating together

SEYCHELLES, East Africa , May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Moving on from his title as CEO of the CySEC-regulated entity of SquaredFinancial and Deputy CEO of SquaredFinancial Group, Husam Al Kurdi decides to focus on his own new venture while maintaining the role of advisor and collaborator with the Company.

Philippe Ghanem, Founder of Squared Financial Group, commented: “Husam was and will always be a great asset to SquaredFinancial. His endeavors, expertise, and professionalism added value and growth to our company. My relationship with him transcends business. I would like to thank him for sharing his knowledge and passion for technology and fintech.”

Husam Al Kurdi added: “Moving forward with my own dream and venture, I cannot but thank SquaredFinancial, and Philippe personally, for giving me the opportunity to do what I loved the most. What SquaredFinancial and I have is a true partnership. In the past few years, we accomplished a lot together; and I cannot but wish this family every success in all its endeavors.”

SquaredFinancial was founded in 2005 with the ambition of building the financial firm of the future. It is a one-stop shop that meets investors’ financial needs around the globe. With 18 years of experience in financial technology and trading, it offers global solutions to traders of all generations and backgrounds, who are looking for an easy and sophisticated investment gateway. As an authorized and regulated firm, SquaredFinancial provides investors with flexible trading of revolutionary products, including more than 10,000 CFD instruments backed by cutting-edge technology. The FinTech firm gives its clients the opportunity to access the most famous financial markets through an upscale website, an updated mobile app, and an industry-leading trading platform, the Squared WebTrader.

Logo –  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1987371/Squared_Financial_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/squaredfinancial-founder-and-ceo-philippe-ghanem-takes-over-the-business-husam-al-kurdi-moves-on-to-pursue-new-venture-301815963.html

