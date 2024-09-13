ST Telemedia Global Data Centres Enhances Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework with New Targets, Reinforces Commitment to Sustainability

13 Settembre 2024

(Adnkronos) – SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire– 13 September 2024 – ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), one of the world’s fastest-growing data centre colocation services provider headquartered in Singapore, is pleased to announce the release of its enhanced Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework (SLFF). This update builds on STT GDC’s ongoing commitment to achieving carbon-neutral data centre operations by 2030, with more rigorous targets that align its financing strategies with even more impactful sustainability goals.

First introduced in July 2022, the SLFF is a key component of STT GDC’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy. This framework facilitates the structuring of STT GDC’s financing, where applicable, in the form of Sustainability-Linked Financing Transactions (SLFTs) including, but not limited to, Sustainability-Linked Bonds (SLBs) including Sustainability-linked Perpetuals (SLPs), and Sustainability-Linked Loans (SLLs). The company successfully issued the first-ever Sustainability-Linked perpetual securities in Asia under this framework in January 2024.

The enhanced SLFF demonstrates the company’s dedication to more ambitious sustainability goals and upholds STT GDC’s sustainability commitments with stringent Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and Sustainability Performance Targets (SPTs), ensuring advancement of mid-to long-term sustainability goals. The SLFF was given the independent tick of approval from ESG ratings company Sustainalytics who provided Second Party Opinion services for the project.

Significant enhancements have been made to the inaugural 2022 framework, advancing our sustainability efforts across three key targets:

•Renewable Energy: Increase the use of renewable energy to 85% by 2028.

•Carbon Intensity: Achieve a 70% reduction in carbon intensity from the 2021 baseline by 2028.

•Green Data Centres: Expand the proportion of green data centres to 65% by 2028.

In addition, the scope of the SLFF has been broadened to include STT GDC’s subsidiaries in all our geographies. This expansion reflects our ongoing efforts to ensure that our sustainability commitments are integrated across all operations globally, reinforcing our role as a leader in promoting sustainable practices within the data centre industry.

“Sustainability remains a priority for STT GDC, and the refined Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework demonstrates our unwavering commitment to achieving carbon-neutrality in our operations by 2030 and reinforces our position as a leader in driving positive change within the data centre industry. This framework is essential to our strategy, aligning our financial practices with our deep commitment to sustainability as we continue to drive growth responsibly in the burgeoning global digital economy,” said Bruno Lopez, President and Group Chief Executive Officer, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres.

For more information about the updated framework, visit https://www.sttelemediagdc.com/esg/slff.

About ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) is one of the fastest-growing data centre providers with a global platform serving as a cornerstone of the digital ecosystem that helps the world to connect. Powering a sustainable digital future, STT GDC operates across Singapore, the UK, Germany, India, Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam, providing businesses an exceptional foundation that is built for their growth anywhere. For more information, visit https://www.sttelemediagdc.com/