ST Telemedia Global Data Centres Releases 2023 ESG Report, Achieves Key Interim Environmental Targets Ahead of Schedule

5 Giugno 2024

(Adnkronos) – SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire– 5 June 2024 – On this World Environment Day, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), a leading data centre colocation services provider headquartered in Singapore published today its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The report outlines the progress toward STT GDC’s ESG targets, as well as its three big-picture goals – Carbon-Neutral Data Centre Operations by 2030; a Safe, Secure, Diverse and Inclusive Workplace; and Ethical & Responsible Business.

As the demand for digital infrastructure continues to surge, sustainability considerations remain a top priority for organisations globally. Bruno Lopez, President and Group Chief Executive Officer, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, says, “In 2023, STT GDC continued to build on its leadership as one of the world’s fastest-growing data centre providers, while remaining committed to sustainability, maximising social impact, as well as conducting business with integrity. We are thrilled to share our remarkable progress in 2023, with two key interim environmental targets achieved ahead of schedule, alongside a record-low incident rate in our safety performance. We are proud of the progress achieved to date, but there is still more to be done to further embed sustainability into every aspect of our business. We look forward to continuing to set a leading example by doing what is right.”

2023 ESG Report Highlights

STT GDC’s ESG strategy is rooted in the belief that sustainable practices are fundamental to the future of the data centre industry. In STT GDC’s annual ESG report, we present the Group’s progress toward reaching carbon-neutral data centre operations by 2030. In 2023, we have made remarkable progress, with two key environmental targets of Carbon Intensity and Renewable Energy Factor achieved three years ahead of schedule.

Environmental Impact:

•Achieved 62.5% renewable energy usage across the group in 2023.

•Achieved 45.6% reduction in carbon intensity from the 2021 baseline.

•Achieved a 9.5% reduction in average PUE against the 2020 baseline.

•Enhanced average Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE) with an 18.2% year-on-year improvement in 2023, and a total 30% improvement from the 2020 baseline.

Social Impact:

•Zero work-related serious injuries or fatalities since 2020 with a 0.06 total recordable incident rate.

•In 2023, STT GDC offices in India, Singapore and Philippines were awarded with the Great Place to Work certification.

•In 2023, we initiated the Women@Work Development Programme at STT GDC India, aiming to enable and empower women employees in our workforce, both personally and professionally.

Responsible Business Practices:

•STT GDC is committed to the highest standards of business ethics. Corporate integrity and responsible business practices govern the Group’s values and culture, including:

oa zero-tolerance policy on bribery, kickbacks, and corruption.

oa requirement that all persons acting on behalf of STT GDC must conduct all business activities in compliance with its policies and applicable anti-corruption laws.

•100% of employees completed anti-corruption training, with zero incidents of corruption.

•Launched our Supplier Code of Conduct, designed to engage our suppliers in our commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles.

•As of end 2023, almost 50% of STT GDC’s data centres are certified as Green Buildings under recognised national or international programmes such as BCA Greenmark or LEED; the percentage of green data centres also serves as a Key Performance Indicator in our Sustainability-linked Financing Framework.

STT GDC’s ESG Report is based on the Group’s financial year from 1 January to 31 December 2023, covering all operations (data centres and offices) under STT GDC’s control during the year.