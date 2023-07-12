app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Stämm Announces the Appointment of Stefan Oschmann as Independent Director

Luglio 12, 2023

“Stämm’s technology has the potential to revolutionize bioprocessing and create a major positive impact for the global biotech industry”, Dr. Oschmann expressed his excitement about joining Stämm’s Board of Directors.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Stämm, a pioneering biotechnology company, is delighted to announce the appointment of Stefan Oschmann, PhD. as an independent director on its Board of Directors. With his extensive industry experience and profound knowledge of the healthcare sector, Dr. Oschmann will contribute invaluable guidance as the company continues to drive innovation in the field of biomanufacturing technologies.

Dr. Oschmann expressed his excitement about joining Stämm, stating, “Stämm’s technology has the potential to revolutionize bioprocessing and create a major positive impact for the global biotech industry”. Stämm is at the forefront of biomanufacturing technologies, harnessing the power of microfluidics and 3D printing to develop the first methodology for continuous industrial production of biologics and cell therapies.

“Stefan Oschmann is a highly accomplished executive with a distinguished career. He brings to Stämm a wealth of expertise in strategy development and global operations.”, expressed Yuyo Llamazares Vegh, Stämm’s Co-founder & CEO. “Our Board of Directors comprises accomplished professionals from various sectors. With the addition of Stefan, the Board gains an esteemed leader whose expertise will further enhance Stämm’s strategic direction.”

Following a career in academia and trade, Dr. Oschmann joined Merck & Co in 1989, holding a variety of leadership roles, including President of EMEA, during his 22-year tenure. Dr. Oschmann left in 2011 to join Merck KGaA, eventually elevating to CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board in 2016, where he served until his retirement. Dr. Oschmann successfully led the company through significant growth, positioning it as a global leader in healthcare, life sciences, and performance materials.

About StämmStämm is a biotechnology company dedicated to making biomanufacturing easy, scalable, and repeatable. Inspired by nature, they developed the first methodology for continuous industrial production of biologics and cell therapies, leveraging microfluidics and 3D printing. Founded in 2016, Stämm mimics nature’s use of laminar flow to down-size a whole biotech facility into an all-in-one, plug & play desktop unit. Their focus is to decentralize bioprocesses and democratize access to biotechnology products, thus freeing their partners to focus on the disruptive discoveries that make an impact on people’s lives. For more information, please visit Stämm’s website at https://www.stamm.bio/

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1767252/Stamm_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stamm-announces-the-appointment-of-stefan-oschmann-as-independent-director-301875610.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

China National Silk Museum Launches Latest Exhibition, Convergence of Civilizations: Dunhuang on the Silk Road

The exhibition features 171 marvelous artifacts related to the ancient city of Dunhuang HANGZHOU,…

Hard Rock Steps into Next Era of Lionel Messi Partnership with Launch of New Messi Chicken Sandwich

Now available globally at Hard Rock Cafe locations and select Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos via …

TUMI DEBUTS “ESSENTIALLY BEAUTIFUL” CAMPAIGN FOR FALL 2023, FEATURING RETURNING TUMI CREW MEMBERS LANDO NORRIS, SON HEUNG-MIN, AND RENEÉ RAPP

The campaign will showcase TUMI’s new colorways within the brand’s iconic TUMI 19 Degree collecti…

New European Hypertension Guidelines Pave the Way for Greater Access to High Blood Pressure Procedure

European Alliance for Patient Access commends renal denervation being added to list of endorsed t…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl