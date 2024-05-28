app-menu Social mobile

Standard Motor Products, Inc. STABIL Facility Earns PACCAR 2023 10 PPM Award

28 Maggio 2024

NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Standard Motor Products (SMP) is pleased to announce that its STABIL facility in Germany has earned PACCAR’s 2023 10 PPM Award. STABIL, a division of SMP’s Engineered Solutions segment, is dedicated to high-quality design, engineering, manufacturing, product development, sales and distribution of components for automotive and heavy-duty applications.

Each year, PACCAR, a leading global manufacturer of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates, recognizes suppliers who achieve its “10 PPM” quality standard, meaning that of every million supplier parts and components shipped to PACCAR, less than ten were defective. Additionally, in order to qualify for this award, suppliers must meet warranty support and continuous improvement criteria. The prestigious award was presented to SMP personnel at its engineering, sales and distribution facilities in Kirchheim, Germany, and its production facility in Pécel, Hungary for the second year in a row.

“We are once again proud to receive PACCAR’s prestigious 10 PPM Award,” said Dale Burks, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at SMP. “This award is a testament to our unyielding commitment to consistently providing our partners with the highest-quality components, and we are pleased to continue building our partnership with PACCAR.”

About SMP® Engineered Solutions

SMP Engineered Solutions offers a wide range of custom-designed vehicle control and thermal management products. Offering an extensive portfolio of adaptable products covering a range of applications, SMP Engineered Solutions is supported by a global resource network, strategically positioned to provide unique solutions to a wide-range customer base. The division serves vehicle and equipment manufacturers in diversified end markets for on- and off-highway applications. To learn more, visit SMPEngineeredSolutions.com.

About SMP®

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium replacement parts in the automotive aftermarket and a custom-engineered solutions provider to vehicle and equipment manufacturers in diverse non-aftermarket end markets.  SMP sells its products primarily to retailers, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin America countries. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

