Star Charge at Key Energy Exhibition: Shaping the Future of e-Mobility and Sustainable Energy

Febbraio 19, 2024

HESSE, Germany, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Star Charge, a leading provider of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and microgrid solutions, is proud to announce its participation at the Key Energy Exhibition. Join us at Booth  B4 – 027 to explore our cutting-edge solutions designed to build a more efficient and resilient energy future.

Unveiling the Future of EV Charging and Microgrids:

Investing in Europe’s EV Future:

Star Charge Europe is committed to the European market, actively expanding its presence and expertise. We invite you to meet our team and discuss how our solutions can support your transition to a sustainable and electrified future.

Key Highlights at Our Booth:

Don’t miss your chance to:

Visit Star Charge at Booth B4 – 027 and be part of the sustainable energy revolution!

About Star Charge:

Star Charge, a global leader in electric vehicle charging infrastructure and microgrid solutions, operates in 20 countries with manufacturing facilities in USA, Vietnam, and China. To contribute to the energy transition towards a more sustainable future, we focus on evolving our solutions through innovative technology in the e-mobility sector, aiming to build a mobile and efficient energy network.

For more information, please visit www.starcharge.com.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2342436/Star_Charge_Integrated_PV_ESS_EVSE_Charging_Hub_Solution.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/star-charge-at-key-energy-exhibition-shaping-the-future-of-e-mobility-and-sustainable-energy-302064874.html

