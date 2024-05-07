app-menu Social mobile

StarCharge Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Schneider Electric to Create a Joint Venture to Drive Sustainable Energy Innovation in Europe

7 Maggio 2024

PARIS, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Wanbang Digital Energy Co., Ltd, also known for its brand name “StarCharge”, a global leader in electronic vehicle (EV) charging solutions and microgrid technology, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Schneider Electric (SU.PA), the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. The parties intend to form a joint venture aimed at accelerating the adoption of EVs and revolutionizing smart energy infrastructure across Europe.

The planned joint venture will focus on developing and marketing prosumer products, solutions and services, tailored for residential, commercial and industrial sectors. This includes a range of AC/DC EV chargers, inverters, and energy storage systems designed to meet the diverse needs of the European market.

The collaboration is directly aligned with Europe’s drive for sustainability, offering support and opportunities that are essential for success. As environmental concerns rise, there is an urgent need for consumer engagement with smart energy solutions to facilitate a shift away from fossil fuels. Benefiting from this trend, the joint venture is poised for significant growth in Europe, leveraging its innovative energy solutions and an extensive distribution network.

About StarCharge

StarCharge is a premium provider of comprehensive EV energy supply and storage solutions, with a global foot print spanning over 60 countries across six continents. With a commitment to a greener future, StarCharge has delivered 2 million EV chargers worldwide, leading the industry in sales volume over the past decade.http://www.starcharge.com/

About Schneider Electric 

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/starcharge-signs-memorandum-of-understanding-with-schneider-electric-to-create-a-joint-venture-to-drive-sustainable-energy-innovation-in-europe-302137628.html

