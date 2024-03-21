app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Statement from XTX Markets: fraudulent companies claiming to be affiliated with XTX Markets

21 Marzo 2024

LONDON, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — We are aware of fraudulent FX and cryptocurrency scams from websites, individuals and/or entities that are purporting to be affiliated, connected or associated with XTX Markets.

XTX Markets does not issue cryptocurrencies and does not offer services on any retail FX or cryptocurrency platforms.

It also does not take deposits from, or deal or interact with, any individual or retail investors in any product (including crypto and FX).

The only websites operated by XTX Markets are our official website: XTXMARKETS.COM and the AIMO Prize website: AIMOPRIZE.COM. Any other website purporting to be XTX Markets or connected to XTX Markets is fraudulent.

If you are contacted by anyone offering or selling XTX Markets branded cryptocurrency or trading services or purporting to be acting on behalf of, or in any way connected to, XTX, then please be aware that these people are not in any way connected to or affiliated to XTX. If you believe you have been the victim of a fraud, please contact your local authorities.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/statement-from-xtx-markets-fraudulent-companies-claiming-to-be-affiliated-with-xtx-markets-302094971.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

Le aziende globali guardano alle opportunità grazie alla CIIE

21 Marzo 2024
SHANGHAI, 20 marzo 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Considerata un trampolino di lancio per le aziende global…

È ora possibile prenotare i biglietti per Zarqa Al Yamama, la prima grande opera lirica prodotta dal Regno dell’Arabia Saudita

21 Marzo 2024
L’importante produzione internazionale in anteprima giovedì 25 aprile al Centro Culturale King Fa…

Enabot presenta ROLA PetPal e ROLA PetTracker, creando legami indissolubili tra animali domestici e proprietari

21 Marzo 2024
ORLANDO, Florida, 20 marzo 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Enabot è entusiasta di annunciare il lancio uffic…

Midea KWHA presenta la serie di scaldabagni Salute di classe A ad alta efficienza energetica alla fiera MCE 2024 di Milano

21 Marzo 2024
MILANO, 21 marzo 2024 /PRNewswire/ — La divisione commerciale Midea Kitchen and Water Heater App…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI