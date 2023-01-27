Steam Store Page is now Open for Tokyo Stories, A Pixel Art Adventure Game Gaining Attention World-Wide

Gennaio 27, 2023

TOKYO, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Drecom Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Yuki Naito) announces that in-development title, Tokyo Stories, has opened its Steam store page, and is available to be added to Wishlists. Tokyo Stories is scheduled for release on PC and consoles (releasing platforms to be determined).

Tokyo Stories Steam Store Page is now available

The store page for Tokyo Stories, a new title in development for PC and consoles, is now available on PC distribution platform Steam.

The game is scheduled for release in 2023. For more details on the latest development updates and sale information, please add us to your Wishlist!

Store Page Opening Celebration Campaign

To celebrate the opening of our Steam store page, we are holding a campaign in which 50 winners will be chosen to receive an original postcard set.

Campaign Entry Period

January 27, 2023 – February 28, 2023 (subject to change)

Entry Requirement

1. Add “Tokyo Stories” on your Steam Wishlist2. Fill out the campaign entry form

*For more details on the campaign entry, see the respective instructions posted on the social media.*The campaign may change/end without any prior notice.

About Tokyo Stories

This is a 3D adventure game featuring “a visual expression that combines pixel art and 3D” with the slogan “The story of a girl continues on in the city where she went missing.”

The game is created by the renowned creators of “rain/Lost in the rain (PS3 / Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.)”, which has won multiple awards including IGN’s “BEST PLAYSTATION3 GAME”. The music is produced by the up-and-coming composer “newly” and expresses an unprecedented view of the world.

Product Overview

Title: Tokyo Stories -working titleRelease Date: 2023 (TBD)Price: TBDLanguage: TBDPlatform: PC/Console (TBD)Genre: AdventureRating: Rating PendingPublishing/Development: Drecom Co., Ltd.

