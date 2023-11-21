app-menu Social mobile

Steam®2D Fighting Game MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA Autumn Sale is on

Novembre 21, 2023

TOKYO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Project LUMINA (Notes Co., Ltd., Aniplex Inc., Lasengle Co., Ltd.) will hold an Autumn Sale offering the 2D fighting game “MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA”.

*Excluding some sale-exempt regions

Official websitehttps://meltyblood.typelumina.com/en/

Imagehttps://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ObTknwjCN9gXOZkte0JWEn1pUaJDLZWr

– Sale PeriodNovember 21, 2023, 10:00 ~ November 28, 2023, 10:00*Times are PST for North America.

– Sale discount rate50％

[“MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA” Overview]

2. “MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA” Digital Standard Edition49.99USD / 49.99EUR

*”PlayStation” is a registered trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.*Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.*Microsoft, the Xbox Sphere mark, and Xbox One are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.

（C）2022 Valve Corporation. Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks and registered trademarks of Valve Corporation of the United States and/or other countries.

About Lasengle Inc.

Company Name Lasengle Inc.Location 3-6-28 Aobadai, Meguro-ku, Tokyo 153-0042, JapanPresident and Representative Director Yoshinori OnoEstablishment December 2021Capital 10,000,000 yenShareholders Aniplex Corporation 100%.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2271976/MB_Mainv.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/steam2d-fighting-game-melty-blood-type-lumina-autumn-sale-is-on-301994432.html

