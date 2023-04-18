STEFFEN SALTOFTE APPOINTED AS CEO OF ZENTIVA

Aprile 18, 2023

PRAGUE, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Zentiva is pleased to announce the appointment of Steffen Saltofte to the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), succeeding Nick Haggar who moves to the Zentiva Advisory Committee as a non-executive member. Steffen joins as CEO with effect from 2ndMay 2023.

Steffen Saltofte joins from Acino, where he was CEO from 2018 until 2022. He brings a wealth of strategic and operational experience from large multinationals and fast growing companies, and will lead the further acceleration of Zentiva. Steffen will be based in Prague.

Steffen Saltofte commented: “I am excited to be joining Zentiva, a company with a strong track record in business growth and customer focus. Together we will continue this growth story, bringing high-quality affordable medicines to people across Europe and beyond. Health and access to medicines are more important than ever and I am fully committed to Zentiva’s mission.”

The Zentiva Advisory Committee, shareholders and employees wish to thank Nick Haggar for his leadership during the last four years as CEO. Nick’s vision, inspiration and drive to create a high performing, inclusive and sustainable European pharmaceutical company has helped Zentiva double in size over the last four years. Nick will join the Zentiva Advisory Committee and is excited to support future development of the Company as a non-executive.

More than 100 million people trust Zentiva medicines to help them with their medical conditions and healthcare every year.

About Zentiva

Zentiva is a producer of high-quality and affordable medicines serving patients in Europe and beyond. With a dedicated team of more than 4,800 people and a network of production sites – including flagship sites in Prague, Bucharest, and Ankleshwar – Zentiva strives to be the champion of branded and generic medicines in Europe to better support people’s daily healthcare needs. More than ever, people need better access to high-quality affordable medicines and healthcare. We work in partnership with physicians, pharmacists, wholesalers, regulators, and governments to provide the everyday solutions that we all depend on.

