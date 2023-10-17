app-menu Social mobile

StorPool Builds Superior Storage Platform Block by Block

Ottobre 17, 2023

Latest iteration of software introduces numerous new features, including near-zero performance impact Erasure Coding and expanded cloud management platform integrations

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — StorPool Storage today released the 21st major version of its primary storage platform, which introduces numerous new capabilities and features – some of which have never been previously available from any block storage vendor.

 

With this new release, StorPool introduces major improvements to its award-winning product. Chief among the highlights of v21’s improvements is the unique implementation of Erasure Coding that protects against drive failure or corruption with virtually no impact on read/write performance, while enhancing data efficiency with up to 2 times.

When deployed on at least five all-NVMe storage servers, StorPool’s state-of-the-art implementation of Erasure Coding provides four key capabilities:

“Delivering high-performance erasure coding on scale-out primary block storage that protects against multiple concurrent drive and node failures is genius,” said Marc Staimer, President, Dragon Slayer Consulting. “It makes multiple concurrent drive or node failures a ‘non-event’ with nominal to no performance impact while accelerating data rebuilds – not drive rebuilds – by orders of magnitude.”

Other major enhancements deployed as part of StorPool’s v21 release include:

“The one thing that always impresses me about StorPool Storage is their commitment to constantly making it an even better solution rather than resting on their laurels in having built a superior primary storage solution in the first place,” said Kevin Schouwenaar, Technical Director at Hosted.nl. “Just the addition of Erasure Coding provides us the protection we need as data sets continue to grow without the overhead or limitations of triple replication or RAID1.”

Read the full announcement here.

About StorPool StorageStorPool Storage is a primary data storage platform designed for modern, large-scale cloud infrastructure. The platform delivers the speed, agility, scalability, and price/performance required by modern applications and business needs. StorPool customers are IT & service providers building public, private and hybrid clouds. The StorPool Storage platform is a Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) offering, with a bring your own server model. It combines software, plus a fully managed storage service that transforms standard hardware into fast, highly available and scalable shared storage systems. Learn more about StorPool Storage and how we accelerate the world by storing data more productively!





